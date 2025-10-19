Wave of digital payments surges at Sóng Festival 2025

HÀ NỘI — A wave of innovation swept through Hà Nội on Saturday night as Sóng Festival 2025 opened under the theme 'One Tap – Million Trusts', marking a big step in Việt Nam’s journey toward a cashless, digitally connected economy.

The two-day festival, part of the fifth Vietnam Card Day campaign, is designed for young people to experience digital payments and technology, with all transactions fully cashless, showcasing the real-world potential of Việt Nam’s digital payment ecosystem.

It gathers 25 banks, financial institutions and nearly 100 booths from sectors like education, food, fashion and technology.

Visitors were invited to 'tap, experience and pay' through technologies such as Tap to Pay, Tap to Phone, QR code payments, e-wallets and electronic identification (eKYC), supported by advanced data security systems.

To encourage participation, organisers provided 6,000 top-up gifts worth VNĐ50,000 (nearly US$2) each for attendees who tried digital payments.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc said Sóng Festival was not only a lively event for young people but also a symbol of Việt Nam’s progress in building a transparent, modern and inclusive financial system.

“Cashless payment is an irreversible trend – a driving force of digital transformation and economic modernisation,” he said, calling for greater investment in payment infrastructure, cybersecurity and public education to ensure safe, widespread access.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Phạm Tiến Dũng said the banking sector had made significant strides in digitalisation under the Party and Government’s leadership.

A secure, efficient and accessible payment ecosystem was emerging, powered by technologies such as QR codes, mobile payments and biometrics.

“Sóng Festival is not just about technology, it represents a wave of trust, where every tap reflects confidence in Việt Nam’s digital future,” he said.

“Every wave of technology holds true meaning only when it inspires trust and brings real convenience to consumers.”

NAPAS Chairman and Co-chair of the organising committee Nguyễn Quang Hưng said the event had become a popular gathering for young people and innovators after five years.

“With the spirit of ‘One Tap – Million Trusts’, NAPAS remains committed to building a safe, modern and globally connected payment network that supports Việt Nam’s digital economy,” he said.

Vietcombank’s Executive Board Member and Head of Retail Banking Đoàn Hồng Nhung said the bank hoped young consumers would continue adopting digital payment services, contributing to a green, safe and sustainable society.

Beyond technology and entertainment, Sóng Festival 2025 also continued its charitable mission, calling for community contributions to the Vietnam Card Day fund, which donates computer classrooms and scholarships to children in disadvantaged areas.

Over the past four years, the programme has raised more than VNĐ1 billion for social initiatives, proving that the digital revolution can also spread compassion and opportunity.

The event was co-organised by Tiền Phong (the Vanguard) newspaper and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) under the guidance of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV). — BIZHUB/VNS