SABECO brings “Legacy on the move” of unity to Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — Continuing its “Legacy on the move” under the “150 Years of Proud Heritage” campaign, Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) brought its iconic red double-decker bus to Khánh Hòa on October 17–18.

The event offered residents a unique city tour experience while spreading a message of sharing and unity through meaningful community activities in support of areas recently affected by storms and floods.

Designed as a nationwide initiative to connect communities, “Legacy on the move” celebrates SABECO’s 150-year legacy in the beer industry and reaffirms its commitment to Việt Nam’s development. At each stop, the journey not only offers opportunities to explore cultural heritage but also highlights the values of solidarity, empathy and community support - core principles SABECO has long pursued.

So far, the journey has travelled through five of its nine planned destinations: HCM City, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Vũng Tàu and Đắk Lắk. In Khánh Hòa, the Heritage Bus arrived at 2/4 Square, attracting hundreds of local residents. Visitors were able to explore interactive exhibits inside the double-decker bus showcasing SABECO’s 150-year development alongside Việt Nam’s beer industry - from its origins and brewing craftsmanship to sustainable initiatives for the environment and community.

In addition to on-site exhibits, attendees enjoyed a city tour featuring iconic landmarks such as Trầm Hương Tower, Po Nagar Cham Towers, Nha Trang Night Market, Nha Trang Beach and Trần Phú Bridge, creating a memorable and emotionally rich experience.

“Wall of Unity” – a symbol of compassion and resilience

In a show of support for communities affected by natural disasters, SABECO introduced the “Wall of Unity” at each stop of the Heritage Journey. Participants were invited to leave messages of encouragement to local authorities, frontline workers, volunteers and residents rebuilding their lives after the floods.

Attendees were also encouraged to post photos and well-wishes on social media with the hashtag #CùngViệtNamKiênCường (Together for a Resilient Việt Nam), spreading solidarity nationwide. Every message and post served as a piece of a larger mural of Vietnamese resilience, reflecting collective hope and unity in overcoming challenges.

Earlier, SABECO announced a donation of VNĐ3 billion through the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFF) to support provinces severely impacted by the storms. The contribution will be allocated to building and repairing homes and essential infrastructure, helping residents stabilise their lives and resume production.

After Khánh Hòa, the "Legacy on the move" will continue to Bình Định, Nghệ An and Hà Nội. In Nghệ An, SABECO will work with the VFF to provide direct support to the local community. This demonstrates SABECO’s long-term commitment to linking economic growth with social responsibility for a prosperous and sustainable Việt Nam.

Khánh Hòa plays an important role in SABECO’s operations. Over the years, the company has become a familiar name among locals through Saigon Beer Trading Joint Stock Company – South Central Region and the Saigon Beer – Khánh Hòa Brewery, which spans nearly six hectares with a total investment of VNĐ620 billion and an estimated capacity of 50 million litres per year.

Alongside business activities, SABECO has implemented various meaningful community projects in the province. Through its “Lighting Up The Rural” initiative, solar-powered streetlights have improved infrastructure and safety in rural areas. In addition, the “Fostering Sports” project helped upgrade a community sports playground in Khánh Đông Commune encouraging an active lifestyle and creating opportunities for local sports development.

Through the “Legacy on the move”, SABECO aims not only to celebrate 150 years of proud legacy, but also to promote the spirit of unity, sharing and resilience—where every Vietnamese joins hands to write the next chapter of a “150 Years of Heritage - Rising Higher” for the nation — VNS