Manulife makes waves with payouts despite choppy market

HÀ NỘI — Manulife Vietnam has made a major splash in the insurance sector, disbursing nearly VNĐ4 trillion (around US$152 million) in benefits to customers during the first half of 2025, even as the financial market faced turbulent waters.

Despite headwinds from tariff fluctuations and market volatility, the life insurer reported a solid financial performance. Its latest figures show an after-tax profit of VNĐ591 billion, while total assets rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to nearly VNĐ145 trillion.

Manulife Vietnam, which holds the top spot in the country’s life insurance market by capital scale, currently operates with a charter capital of VNĐ22.22 trillion.

The company underscored its commitment to customer care during difficult times, including a swift payout of over VNĐ9.2 billion to the families of six customers who died in the recent Hạ Long ship capsizing incident — part of its total VNĐ4 trillion in benefits disbursed in the first half of the year.

Simpler, flexible portfolio

As part of its ongoing digital transformation and in anticipation of the upcoming implementation of Decree 46, Manulife Vietnam has launched a new suite of insurance products under the brand 'Green Quartet Solutions'. These offerings aim to meet the increasingly diverse financial and healthcare needs of customers.

The product set includes: Green Dream, an education savings solution; Green Future, a multi-purpose financial solution; Green Shield, which offers critical illness protection; and Green Safety, a medical cash insurance plan.

Introduced with the message 'Choose Green, Live Better', the Green Quartet Solutions were developed based on in-depth research into consumer trends in finance, health and medical care. Designed with transparency and accessibility in mind, these products feature simplified language in policy documents, high flexibility and competitive pricing, making them easier for customers to understand and tailor to their individual needs.

In a continued effort to improve customer experience and act swiftly on feedback, Manulife Vietnam launched the Manulife Promoter System (M-PS) in January 2025. The system enables the company to measure customer satisfaction in real time across all service touchpoints.

Demonstrating a strong customer-first commitment, Manulife pledges to follow up with customers who report unsatisfactory experiences within 48 hours to promptly address and resolve their concerns.

To further enhance service accessibility, the insurer has integrated a 'Manulife Live Chat' feature into both its customer website and mobile app, allowing users to connect directly with company representatives anytime, anywhere for immediate support.

At the same time, Manulife continues to streamline its insurance claims process by leveraging automation technology which helps reduce processing times. The launch of a new Supplement Portal also allows customers to securely and conveniently upload required documents, improving speed and transparency in claims handling.

Investing in agent professionalism

As insurance becomes increasingly essential for the health and finances of millions of Vietnamese families, Manulife deeply understands that investing in a professional, dedicated agency force with solid expertise is critical to building and strengthening customer trust.

In the first half of 2025, the company took a pioneering step by launching specialised community health knowledge training programmes for its agents. These initiatives were carried out in collaboration with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the Institute of Preventive Medicine and Public Health Training under Hanoi Medical University.

The training programme emphasises equipping agents with practical health knowledge. It covers both infectious and non-communicable diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and cancer – conditions that account for a significant portion of insurance claims today.

Beyond theoretical knowledge, agents are also trained to interpret basic test results and provide relevant health-related consultations tied to insurance benefits. This hands-on approach enables agents to better guide customers in choosing appropriate protection solutions aligned with their health profiles and life goals.

The initiative marks a transformative shift in agency development, aiming to cultivate a new generation of insurance professionals who are well-versed in both financial planning and community health awareness – a crucial combination in today’s evolving insurance landscape.

In parallel with its investment in people, Manulife Vietnam is also expanding its presence. The company recently opened the premium MClass Saigon office in the heart of HCM City. In addition, Manulife launched its first MAC (Manulife Agency Centre) office in Hưng Yên, reinforcing its commitment to support agency operations and bring high-quality insurance services closer to local communities.

With a solid financial foundation and a strategic focus on enhancing the customer experience, Manulife Vietnam is at the forefront of transformation in the country’s insurance sector. Its business performance in the first half of 2025 reflects a consistent effort to build transparent, professional services that cater to the growing and diverse protection needs of Vietnamese individuals and families. — VNS