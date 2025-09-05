Key investment projects begin in central region

ĐÀ NẴNG — Major projects in education and healthcare, tourism, automotive manufacturing, and industrial materials have debuted in central Việt Nam.

Duy Tân JSC has started construction on a massive apartment, healthcare and education complex project in the central city of Đà Nẵng, which will become a base for medical worker training as well as a clinical hospital and treatment services.

The project, which will be built on 2.1ha with an investment of more than VNĐ1.1 trillion (US$44 million), will be put into operation as part of Duy Tân University’s system in 2028.

Duy Tân Private University, in cooperation with South Korean electronics giant Samsung, opened the Samsung Innovation Campus to provide educational programmes and training courses for lecturers and students on Internet of Things, AI, Big Data and coding.

The first and largest private university in the central region, Duy Tân University has educated more than 100,000 students and postgraduate learners, helping train skilled workers in economics, technology, foreign languages, medicine and health, hospitality and international affairs for the central and Central Highlands regions since 1994.

Meanwhile, tourism property developer FVG Group also began building its Fivitel South Hội An and Fiverest resort project, an entertainment, trade and service complex in the South Hội An Urban Tourism Zone.

With an investment capital of VNĐ750 billion ($30 million), the complex aims to create a unique tourism service in the world heritage area of Hội An ancient town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and Đông Giang Heaven's Gate in 2026.

The tourism complex is expected to attract two million tourists each year through 2030.

In Đà Nẵng's Núi Thành Commune, leading multi-industrial sector investment enterprise Thaco Group started a new automobile mechanical industry zone on 115ha, with a total investment of VNĐ8 trillion ($303 million).

The zone was designed as a high-tech ‘smart’ spare parts and accessories manufacturing centre that will become part of global supply chains when it begins operations in 2027.

It aims to provide a wide range of products, including automobile accessories, electronics, printed circuit boards, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft.

In Huế, local industrial manufacturer Huế Premium Silica Company debuted a new factory processing high-quality, low-iron quartz sand and powder in a nearly two-year expansion investment project on 7.3ha at a cost of VNĐ800 billion ($30 million).

The factory is expected to supply 440,000 tonnes of product per year. — VNS