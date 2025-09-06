Việt Nam’s sugar productivity maintains top regional spot

HÀ NỘI — In the 2024-2025 crop, Việt Nam maintained its position as the regional leader in sugar productivity, reaching 6.69 tonnes of sugar per hectare, outpacing other major producers such as Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

At a conference reviewing the crop and discussing plans for 2025-2026, held in Hà Nội on Friday, Nguyễn Văn Lộc, Chairman of the Vietnam Sugarcane and Sugar Association (VSSA), reported that Việt Nam’s mills had completed crushing by June, producing more than 1.266 million tonnes of sugar, an increase of 14.2 per cent compared with the previous season.

According to the association’s consolidated figures from operating sugar mills, total harvested cane area for the 2024-2025 season reached 189,360 hectares, up from 163,019 hectares in the previous one. Cane output was nearly 12.429 million tonnes, up from about 11.205 million tonnes posted the year before.

The latest crop also reflected a continued shift towards improved cultivation techniques, focusing on higher yields and better quality, alongside climate change adaptation and cost optimisation.

The industry provided livelihoods for over 225,000 farming households, with cane prices averaging VNĐ1.2-1.3 million (US$45-49) per tonne. This has helped expand cultivation area and sustain rising cane and sugar production over the past five consecutive seasons.

For the 2025-2026 crop, the association expects 25 mills to remain in operation, the same number as last season, with a combined design capacity of 124,000 tonnes of cane per day. Output is projected at more than 13.34 million tonnes of cane and over 1.37 million tonnes of sugar, representing an 8.24 per cent increase year-on-year. — VNS