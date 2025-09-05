Government approves environmental development programme

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Thursday approved a programme for the development of the environmental industry for the 2025-30 period.

It aims to turn the the environmental industry into an important economic sector, contributing to environmental protection and promoting green growth.

According to the Decision No. 1894/QĐ-TTg, by 2030, the system of policies for the environmental industry will be reviewed and completed to create a legal framework for the formation and development of recycling industrial parks and clusters as a foundation to lead and promote the development of the environmental industry.

To form and develop recycling industrial zones and clusters, the State management agencies will introduce preferential policies and investment support. Enterprises, which receive technology transfer, buy and sell patents and software and will also enjoy incentives.

Authorities aim to attract foreign investment in the sector, moving towards exporting technologies, equipment and products in which Việt Nam has advantages.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to meet most domestic needs in environmental technology: 70-80 per cent for wastewater treatment, 60-70 per cent for exhaust gas treatment and 50-60 per cent for solid and hazardous waste management, while also boosting exports.

The country will also expand the environmental goods market, improve the quality and competitiveness of local products, strengthen suppliers, and promote trade to support green growth, emission cuts and the circular economy. — BIZHUB/VNS