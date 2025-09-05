State budget revenue from foreign trade hits 72.6 per cent of annual target

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam collected VND298.3 trillion (almost US$11.3 billion) in state budget revenue from import and export activities in the first eight months of 2025, equivalent to 72.6 per cent of the annual target and up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the Department of Customs.

The country’s total import-export turnover during the period stood at $597.93 billion, a 16.3 per cent rise compared with the same period last year.

Of this, exports reached $305.96 billion while imports were valued at $291.97 billion, up 14.8 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively. As a result, trade surplus was recorded at $13.99 billion, down 25.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Smuggling and trade fraud remained complex, the department said. The majority of violations occurred on maritime routes, with 823 out of 1,561 detected cases or 52.7 per cent, mainly through major seaports such as Vạn Giã, Đình Vũ, Nam Hải, Đình Vũ, Tân Vũ, VIP Green, Cát Lái, ICD Phước Long, Hiệp Phước, VICT and Cái Mép.

Between December 15, 2024, and August 14, 2025, customs authorities uncovered and handled 11,912 cases of violations involving goods worth an estimated VND16.15 trillion, recovering about VND569.1 billion for the state budget, statistics show. — VNA/VNS