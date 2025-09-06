Chinese enterprises explore investment opportunities in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Friday held a working session with a delegation from the Consulate General of China in HCM City to discuss potential investment opportunities and future cooperation.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Điệp noted that following the recent administrative unit merger, the city is now home to a large Chinese community. Over the years, alongside efforts by local Party organisations, authorities and residents, the community has also made significant contributions to the city’s development.

She stressed that with its expanded development space after the merger, Cần Thơ not only relies on internal resources but also needs the cooperation of international partners. It is particularly seeking investment in high-tech agriculture, agricultural processing, mechanisation, post-harvest preservation, agricultural exports, urban infrastructure development, and seaport expansion.

In addition, Cần Thơ is inviting investment to high-tech zones, concentrated technology parks and digital technology areas.

According to the city’s leader, Cần Thơ covers more than 6,300 sq.km and has a population of around four million. By 2030, it aims to become a growth powerhouse of the Mekong Delta, a modern, eco-friendly and civilised city embodying the regional cultural identity and a regional hub for trade, tourism, logistics, processing industry, high-tech agriculture, education, health care and science and technology.

By 2050, Cần Thơ is envisioned as a modern ecological city rich in riverine identity, ranking among Asia’s advanced cities and a smart, liveable city of Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Chinese delegation, Consul General Tang Li said the visit aimed to explore investment opportunities in Cần Thơ, affirming that Chinese enterprises are ready to cooperate and accompany the city in its future development.

Recognising Cần Thơ’s role as a major logistics centre in the Mekong Delta, the delegation proposed opening new flight routes to further boost trade between Cần Thơ and China. They also suggested cooperation in tourism, cargo transport, and infrastructure development.

The Consul General expressed gratitude to local authorities for their support for the Chinese businesses and community.

He congratulated the city on its development achievements, noting that after the administrative unit merger, Cần Thơ now enjoys greater development space and significant potential. With its river and seaports, abundant natural resources, and favourable conditions, he believed that Cần Thơ will secure even stronger growth across multiple sectors in the coming years.

At present, Cần Thơ is home to 33 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from China, with a total registered capital of about US$930 million. — VNA/VNS