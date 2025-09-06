Ministry targets 60 per cent public investment disbursement by Q3's end

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s public investment disbursement reached VNĐ409.17 trillion (US$15.49 billion) by August 31, equal to 39.9 per cent of the annual plan and 46.3 per cent of the Prime Minister’s target, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) reported.

This marks improvements from the respective 36.9 per cent and 40.4 per cent recorded in the same period last year. In particular, local budget-funded capital saw sharp progress, disbursing 58.3 per cent, up 18.3 per cent year on year.

The ministry set a goal of disbursing at least 60 per cent of the Prime Minister’s target by the end of the third quarter and 100 per cent by the year’s end.

To achieve this, the MoF asked ministries and provinces to finalise detailed public investment disbursement plans by September 30 to ensure timely allocation, strengthen monitoring to detect problems, promptly resolve bottlenecks facing each project, and report institutional obstacles to competent authorities for resolution.

Nine ministries and central agencies, and 22 provincial-level localities have met or exceeded the national average, while 29 central bodies and 12 localities remain below. Adjustments to disbursement rates now exclude recently added allocations as some units received capital late in the year.

Site clearance remains the biggest obstacle, with the ministry urging stronger action from local leaders. Priority is being placed on major national transport works to complete at least 3,000 km of expressways, over 1,000 km of coastal roads, and Long Thanh International Airport this year.

Key regional projects also need stronger disbursement such as Ninh Bình – Hải Phòng Expressway, Ring Road 4 of the Hanoi Capital Region, Gia Nghĩa – Chơn Thành, Tân Phú – Bảo Lộc, Bảo Lộc – Liên Khương, Ring Road 3 of HCM City, and HCM City – Mộc Bài Expressway.

For ODA projects, authorities and investors were told to fast-track procedures, keep to schedules, and address obstacles immediately. Provinces were also reminded to increase budget revenue, especially from land, while complying with reporting rules under the ministry's Circular No. 37/2025/TT-BTC.

The MoF stressed that meeting the 2025 disbursement target is essential to achieving GDP growth of at least 8 per cent. — VNS