Vietjet opens two new routes to Taiwan

HCM CITY — Vietjet opens two new routes connecting Taichung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China) with the Pearl Island of Phú Quốc in Việt Nam, responding to the travel, discovery, and experience demands of the people and tourists.

The Phú Quốc-Taichung route will serve passengers from June 13, 2024, with three return flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Phú Quốc-Kaohsiung route will be inaugurated on June 14, 2024, operating four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday every week.

Tickets for flights on the two routes are available for sale on all of Vietjet’s official booking channels, according to Vietjet.

It added that passengers can easily book tickets priced from only zero đồng every Friday with the flight time from now until December 31, 2024. These discounted tickets are applied for all international routes on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

The Pearl Island of Phú Quốc is the top tourist destination in Việt Nam with its stunning long beaches including Sao Beach, Rạch Vẹm, as well as famous attractions such as Hòn Thơm Nature Park, Kiss Bridge Phú Quốc, and Hàm Ninh fishing village.

Meanwhile, Taiwan (China) is a wonderful choice for tourists who love discovery, with Taichung - a place of beautiful scenery, or Kaohsiung - a peaceful coastal city with a strong Southern Taiwanese cultural identity. — VNS