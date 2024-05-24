Society
Home Economy

Gov't defines electronic money, Bitcoin not included

May 24, 2024 - 14:51
A recently issued decree has, for the first time, defined the concept of electronic money as "the equivalent value in VNĐ stored by electronic means".
Two residents use QR code payments to finalise a transaction at a shop in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Nguyễn

HÀ NỘI — Recently issued Decree 52 has, for the first time, defined the concept of electronic money as "the equivalent value in the VNĐ stored by electronic means", based on funds that are pre-paid by customers to banks or organizations providing payment services that offer electronic wallet services.

According to the decree, there are two means of storing electronic money — electronic wallets and prepaid cards.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said the decree was an attempt to clarify the nature of electronic money, a necessary step to ensure consistency and to exclude virtual currencies and tools that are not under the supervision of Việt Nam's finance authorities.

The decree will take effect from July 1st.

According to the central bank, Việt Nam has more than 40 e-wallet providers on top of e-payment services provided by commercial banks. A report by FiinGroup, an integrated service provider of financial data, business information and industry research, shows there were about 36 million active e-wallets at the end of April this year.

To date, Việt Nam has not officially allowed — but has also not expressly banned — digital currencies and virtual assets in the country.

SBV's Deputy Governor Đào Minh Tú said Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are different from electronic money and, therefore, are not permitted as legal tender in Việt Nam. — VNS

