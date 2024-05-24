Society
Twenty-nine renewable energy projects connected to national grid

May 24, 2024 - 14:07
Twenty-nine renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 1,577 MW have been supplying energy to the national power grid.
Twenty-nine renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 1,577 MW have been supplying energy to the national power grid. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Twenty-nine renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 1,577 MW have been supplying energy to the national power grid, according to Việt Nam Electricity.

To date, these projects have generated a total of 2,597 kWh to the national grid.

EVN said that 81 out of 85 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 4,500 MW have submitted documents for electricity pricing negotiations.

Seventy-two projects temporarily proposed prices at 50 per cent of the ceiling prices regulated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, out of which 63 received the ministry’s approval.

The ceiling prices for solar power are VNĐ1,185-1,508 per kWh and VNĐ1,587-1,816 for wind power.

A report by the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Việt Nam showed that the national load increased about 11.4 per cent from the beginning of this year.

EVN said it has made preparations for a variety of electricity system operation scenarios to ensure a stable power supply this summer. — VNS

