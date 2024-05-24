Society
Korean Seafood Festival begins at HCM City supermarket

May 24, 2024 - 09:53
Korean seafood being sold at MM Mega Market An Phú, HCM City. Photo courtesy of MM Market

HCM CITY — A range of seafoods are on display and available for sale at discounts of 10-20 per cent at the Korean Seafood Festival that opened at MM Mega Market An Phú in HCM City on Wednesday.

It is also showcasing cooking of Korean seafoods, particularly abalone, which is famous for its thick and sweet meat, tender chewiness and balanced nutrition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kim Ki Hoon, officer of export processing promotion at the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, said the event provides an opportunity to introduce Korean specialities such as abalone, seaweed and frozen oysters, to Vietnamese consumers.

It also strengthens the relationship between MM Market and Korean seafood suppliers to ensure steady distribution.

This year MM Market has collaborated with Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation to organise a series of events promoting Korean products, including “Taste of Korea” and a cooking competition with Korean chicken, Nguyễn Đức Toàn, merchandise director at MM Mega Market, said.

MM distributes frozen abalones, flounders, and oysters imported directly from the Republic of Korea, he said.

The event, organised by the ministry and MM, will run until the end of June. —VNS

Japan seeks to boost seafood processing collaboration with Việt Nam

With a thriving seafood processing industry and many high-quality processing plants, Việt Nam has been chosen by Japanese enterprises for partnership in processing products for export to various markets such as the US and ASEAN countries. according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF).

