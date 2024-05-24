Vietjet offers promotional tickets to celebrate 10 years of flying to Singapore

HCM CITY — Vietjet is giving away 10,000 promotional tickets starting at just 0 đồng on all direct flights between HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Singapore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of flights bringing smiles to the beautiful island country.

Discounted tickets are available until May 30 on www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, with flight times from September 1 to November 13, 2024, Vietjet said in a statement.

With these attractive offers, Vietjet passengers have more opportunities to discover the 'Merlion City' and its impressive Gardens by the Bay, take part in a massive summer music festival with popular music idols, and indulge in shopping at the most bustling commercial centers in the region, Vietjet said.

At the same time, Vietjet is also offering all passengers discounts of up to 50 per cent on thousands of Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco return tickets for direct flights between Việt Nam and India until May 27. These airfares are for flight times through September 30, 2024.

This vibrant summer, from now until May 25, passengers have the chance to purchase duty-free products from renowned international brands of perfumes, premium beverages, jewelry and cosmetics with a discount of up to 50 per cent on Vietjet's online duty-free store at www.dutyfree.vietjet.com and will receive the items right on their flights between India and Việt Nam. — VNS