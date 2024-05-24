Society
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines resumes Hanoi to Chengdu flights

May 24, 2024 - 15:32
The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will reopen a route from Hanoi to Chengdu, China starting June 25.
A bird-eye's view of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. — Photo from Vietnam Airlines

HÀ NỘI — Starting June 25, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will reopen a route for flights from Hà Nội to Chengdu, China.

Four flights per week will depart Hà Nội on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights will operate to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, one of the largest and most modern airports in China.

This route is an important part of Vietnam Airlines' strategy to grow its international flight network, making it easier for tourists to travel between Việt Nam and China. Vietnam Airlines has launched various promotional offers for this route. - VNS

