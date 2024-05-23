Society
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines to increase flights between Đà Nẵng and Đà Lạt

May 23, 2024 - 09:15
The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines has said it plans to increase flights between Da Nang and Da Lat starting in June.
Flights will use Airbus A321 aircraft.. — Photo courtesy of company

HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines has said it will increase flights between Đà Nẵng and Đà Lạt starting in June.

Vietnam Airlines will operate three flights per week on the Đà Nẵng - Đà Lạt route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Departure times will be 3.30pm from Đà Nẵng and 5.25pm from Đà Lạt.

This increased flight frequency aims to meet growing travel demand and stimulate tourism in the Central - Central Highlands region.

Đà Lạt is planning major tourism events for this year like the third Golden Week of Tourism and a tenth Dalat Flower Festival.

Improving air links between these cities is expected to support development in the Central Highlands region and cement Đà Lạt's status as an important trade and tourism hub. — VNS

