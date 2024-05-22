Society
Home Economy

Work starts on a $2.36 million rubber processing plant in Điện Biên

May 22, 2024 - 17:41
Financed by Điện Biên Rubber JSC, the plant will produce 5,000 tonnes of products annually once operational in 2025.
Delegates attend the plant's opening ceremony on Wednesday. — Photo nhandan.vn

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The construction of a rubber processing plant, worth VNĐ60 billion (over US$2.36 million), began on Wednesday in the northern Điện Biên province's Hua Thanh Commune.

Financed by the province-based Điện Biên Rubber JSC, the plant will produce 5,000 tonnes of products annually once operational in 2025.

Over the past four months, Việt Nam shipped nearly 500,000 tonnes of rubber worth $743 million, up 6.4 per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value.

China remained the largest consumer of Vietnamese rubber during this time, accounting for 80 per cent of the country's total export volume, followed by India.

The Vietnam Rubber Association forecast that the country's rubber exports are expected to reach between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion in value by the end of the year. — VNS

rubber industry export

Economy

Brazil, Đà Nẵng boost rubber tire export

Local rubber tire producer, Đà Nẵng Rubber joint-stock Corporation and  Oceanside One Trading company from Brazil have inked an agreement on rubber tire distribution contract in Brazil and the US market, promising an increase in export turn-over from US$70 million to US$150 million per year.
Economy

HCM City hosts Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2024

The 11th International Plastics & Rubber Technologies & Materials Exhibition for Vietnam opened on Wednesday in HCM City with more than 60 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories showcasing products, technologies and services.

Economy

Lộc Trời pays rice farmers after delay, apologises

Agricultural services and food conglomerate Lộc Trời Group Joint Stock Company announced on May 21 that it had completed payments for the 2023-2024 winter-spring rice crop to farmers in the Mekong Delta after a delay of more than one months.

