Amway Vietnam receives ASEAN Outstanding Business Award

SINGAPORE — Amway Vietnam – a global brand in health and beauty has received the prestigious ASEAN Outstanding Business Award at the ASEAN Award 2024 Announcement Ceremony.

The event was held during the 5th ASEAN Economic Forum organised by the Vietnam-ASEAN Entrepreneurship Development Research Institute in Singapore on May 18, 2024.

This award is a testament to Amway's significant contributions to innovation, economic development, social security, and sustainable development in the region.

The Nutrilite brand, a subsidiary of Amway, was also honored with the ASEAN Famous Brand award for its exceptional achievements in the health and beauty sector, further solidifying Amway's position as a global leader in this industry.

These accolades highlight Amway's pivotal role in Việt Nam's economic landscape, bolstering the country's international standing.

ASEAN typical enterprise

To be recognised as an ASEAN Typical Enterprise, companies must meet rigorous criteria set by the Organising Committee, including fostering peace, security, and stability in the region, demonstrating growth in business and production over the past three years, and exhibiting competitiveness, sustainable integration, and a commitment to human resource development.

Additionally, recognised enterprises must prioritise economic development while championing environmental protection, fulfilling social responsibilities, and promoting community awareness and ASEAN identity.

Amway's success in Việt Nam can be attributed to its robust network of 300,000 distributors and strategic investments in nutritional science, technology, and innovation. Since 2018, the company has allocated over US$500 million towards the development of a digital ecosystem to enhance distributor efficiency and convenience.

Furthermore, Amway's establishment of modern and engaging Experience Centers across various provinces and cities reflects its commitment to providing superior customer experiences.

In addition to its business endeavors, Amway remains steadfast in its commitment to green economic development, exemplified by its partnership with the Ministry of Health on initiatives like the Power of 5 programme, which aims to improve child nutrition. Moreover, the company actively engages in educational campaigns to promote health awareness and the use of natural nutritional products.

ASEAN famous brand

Amway's recognition as an ASEAN Famous Brand underscores its product quality, competitiveness, and commitment to consumer value. Nutrilite, with its 90-year legacy of excellence, has been instrumental in this regard, offering a diverse range of natural nutritional solutions backed by rigorous testing and sustainable practices.

The Nutrilite brand's recognition as an ASEAN Famous Brand is a testament to its longstanding commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a rich history dating back to 1934, Nutrilite has established itself as a global leader in nutritional supplements and vitamins. Its dedication to providing high-quality products is evident in every aspect of its operations, from sourcing raw materials from certified organic farms to rigorous quality control measures.

The brand's emphasis on environmentally friendly practices further underscores its commitment to the well-being of both consumers and the ASEAN community at large. By utilising regenerative farming methods and natural water sources, Nutrilite ensures that its products are not only safe and effective but also environmentally sustainable.

Looking ahead, Amway is poised to further streng then its presence in ASEAN markets, leveraging its achievements to drive continued growth and innovation.

The company's participation in the ASEAN Economic Forum serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and advancing regional economic integration.

Huỳnh Thiên Triều, General Director of Amway Vietnam, expressed confidence in the company's ability to sustainably contribute to Việt Nam's prosperity, emphasising Amway's commitment to ongoing research and development to enhance people's quality of life and well-being.

The ASEAN Award 2024 serves not only as recognition of past accomplishments but also as motivation for Amway to strive for greater heights in its mission to promote healthier and happier lifestyles. — VNS