Đồng Nai aims to become one of Việt Nam's largest economic centres by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Đồng Nai, a southern province, aims to become one of Việt Nam's three largest economic centres, after Hà Nội and HCM City, according to the province's development goals for 2030.

The province has ambitions to become a centre for international trade, tourism and services, with a world-class urban area based on smart models, with an additional focus on developing the green economy.

According to the vice chairwoman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, Đồng Nai has many opportunities to take a lead in forming and developing the three main economic axes of the Southern region, including the Southeast, the Southwest and a maritime economic corridor.

To achieve those targets, Đồng Nai will focus on improving the business and investment environment to create favourable conditions for businesses, with a special emphasis on becoming an ideal and safe destination for investors.

The province is offering many other solutions to attract investors and quickly deploy transport projects with a system connecting it to other locations in Southeast region and other economic regions, including Long Thành airport and Đồng Nai airport.

Đồng Nai plans to build green industrial parks, innovation centres and centralised information technology parks. Projects will include developing an airport urban area, a Long Thành airport ecological urban area and Đồng Nai riverside urban chains, with priority given for Biên Hoà City, Long Thành District and Nhơn Trạch District.

Đồng Nai wants to exploit Long Thành International Airport and Phước An Port to form a smart, synchronous and effective logistics centre.

In the largest investment project in the country to date, the Long Thành airport's first phase is expected to be put into operation in 2026.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hồng Lĩnh said that when infrastructure projects come into operation, including Long Thành Airport, Biên Hòa Airport, ring roads three and four, Bến Lức - Long Thành and Biên Hòa - Vũng Tàu expressways and the Cát Lái bridge, those will be new driving forces for development of Đồng Nai, as well as localities in the Southeast region.

The province has outlined solutions to create resources for carrying out the planning, including mobilisation of investment capital, human resource development, application of science and technology, building of linkage mechanisms between the province and other parts of the economic regions and control of urban and rural development.

Đồng Nai is located in the southern key economic region and is a gateway connecting the Southeast region with many other economic areas of Việt Nam. The province's economic growth in the period 2021-23 reached around 7 per cent, while its GDP per capita was nearly VNĐ140 million (US$5714), 1.6 times higher than that in the rest of the country.

In particular, the industrial sector is a driver of the province's economic growth with most of the 32 industrial parks (IZs) operating with an occupancy rate of over 86 per cent.

Đồng Nai is one of the top localities in attracting domestic and foreign investment in Việt Nam with 2,100 projects, including 1,456 foreign-invested projects with a total investment of nearly $30 billion and 652 domestic projects, amounting to VNĐ79 trillion. — VNS