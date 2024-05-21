Int’l distributors, retailers seek to connect with Vietnamese suppliers

HÀ NỘI - Many distribution systems and foreign enterprises have shown interest in and are sending requests regarding items they want to trade at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024, which is slated for June 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s European-American Market Department, a large number of leading global distributors and retailers have confirmed their participation in the event.

For the first time, MINISO, a leading retail chain in China, has confirmed its presence at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 and expressed the desire to connect with manufacturers and suppliers in many fields, including household goods, cosmetics, food, toys, furniture, and handicrafts.

A representative from MINISO said that the firm aims to seek sustainable partners through the event, towards directly signing contracts with Vietnamese suppliers to achieve its goal of purchasing large quantities of consumer products.

Meanwhile, Northern European businesses have expressed interest in connecting with Vietnamese enterprises in the food and houseware sectors.

Additionally, Aeon, a leading distributor in Japan, said it will send its purchasing delegations from Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hong Kong (China) to the event to seek potential suppliers.

Falabella, the largest retail chain in Latin America with 577 stores and shopping centres operating in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, has also confirmed its participation in the event.

According to the department, among the hundreds of international purchasing delegations expected to "land" in Vietnam in June, many have expressed their desire to find sustainable partners in the fields of textiles, garments, and footwear.

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 event is expected to bring together 500 enterprises representing different sectors in the international supply chain, focusing on the industries of food, textiles, footwear, backpacks, bags, sports and outdoor products, household appliances, and furniture.

In the framework of the event, many specialised workshops and business-matching events will be organised with the participation of major corporations such as Aeon and Uniqlo (Japan), Walmart, Amazon, and Safeway of the US, Falabella (Chile), Carrefour and Decathlon (France), Central Group (Thailand), Coppel (Mexico), IKEA (Sweden), LuLu (UAE), as well as professional buyers for global supply chains. -VNS