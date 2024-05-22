Society
Home Economy

SCIC to divest in 31 companies

May 22, 2024 - 16:28
Eight of the companies slated for divestment are well known and listed on the stock exchanges.
SCIC successfully divested its positions in Vinacontrol and Film No.1 JSC in the first phase. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has recently released the list of enterprises for its second divestment phase in 2024, with a total of 31 companies.

The list includes many well-known companies listed on the stock exchange, such as Tiền Phong Plastic JSC, Hà Giang Mineral and Mechanics JSC, FPT Corporation, Việt Nam National Construction Consultants Corporation, Agifish, Machinco, Bến Tre Construction Material JSC and CINDE, according to its announcement.

Among these companies, SCIC hold a 37.1 per cent stake worth VNĐ480 billion (US$19 million) in Tiền Phong Plastic's charter capital. It currently has 87.3 per cent ownership, valued at VNĐ312 billion, of Việt Nam National Construction Consultants Corporation, and a 97.4 per cent stake, amounting to VNĐ231 billion, in CINDE.

SCIC's investment portfolio included 5.8 per cent of FPT's charter capital as well, worth VNĐ635 billion.

Previously, it had announced plans to reduce its holdings in 27 enterprises during the first phase of its 2024 divestment programme, including several listed firms such as Domesco, Vietnam Books JSC, Seaprodex, VINAPLAST Corporation and VIETTRONICS.

In the first phase, SCIC successfully divested its positions in Vinacontrol and Film No 1 JSC. — VNS

Economy

Ministry wants to transfer 11 SOEs to CMSC, SCIC

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed 11 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in which the ministry represented the State ownership to be handed over to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) at the same time and in their status quo in 2022-25 period.

Economy

Lộc Trời pays rice farmers after delay, apologises

Agricultural services and food conglomerate Lộc Trời Group Joint Stock Company announced on May 21 that it had completed payments for the 2023-2024 winter-spring rice crop to farmers in the Mekong Delta after a delay of more than one months.

