Lào Cai wants to be allowed to pilot a cross-border e-commerce zone

May 22, 2024 - 12:25
Lào Cai has proposed trialling a cross-border e-commerce zone or a free trade zone in the northern mountainous province to create a bridge between Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries with the Chinese market.

 

Kim Thành International Road Border Gate No 2 in Lào Cai Province. Lào Cai has proposed the development of a cross-border e-commerce zone or a free trade zone to promote trade with China. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Lào Cai has proposed a pilot of a cross-border e-commerce zone or a free trade zone in the northern mountainous province to bridge Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries with the Chinese market.

In a proposal to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the provincial Department of Industry and Trade urged the early submission of the project to create a commercial hub connecting economic and trade with the Southwest region of China for approval.

Lào Cai is also looking for Government’s approval to develop a regional ASEAN-China logistics centre in the province.

The MoIT said that it has already discussed with the Chinese side how to operate models such as a free trade zone and a cross-border e-commerce zone and will be reporting back to Lào Cai Province.

The ministry also urged Lào Cai to learn from the experience of building a smart border gate of Lạng Sơn Province.

Lào Cai Province Department of Industry and Trade said that China is developing an e-commerce zone with a total investment of US$525 million in Hekou to promote trade and logistics. — VNS

 

Sa Pa Lao Cai Province border gates express delivery services e-commerce

