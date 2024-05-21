Vietnam Airlines' plane forced to return to airport following hail damages

HÀ NỘI — A report from the national carrier Vietnam Airlines suggests that the damage to the nose cone and cockpit windshield of its A321 aircraft on May 19 could have been caused by hail.

According to the report, following the takeoff from Nội Bài Airport in Hà Nội, the aircraft encountered severe hail when it was climbing to the altitudes of 5,000m en route to Cần Thơ City on May 19. The hail reportedly caused its co-pilot's side windshield to crack.

Upon detecting the issue, the pilots reduced speed and flew back to Nội Bài Airport.

Inspection revealed a dent with a diametre of approximately 40cm on the nose cone and a cracked windshield on the co-pilot's side.

The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation by aviation authorities.

According to an expert, at altitudes of between 3,000 to 5,000m, hailstones tend to be larger than when they reach the ground.

The impact of these hailstones, combined with the high speed of the aircraft, can cause dents on the fuselage and nose cone. Encounters with hail are not uncommon in aviation.

In another separate incident, another aircraft flying from Vinh City in Nghệ An Province to Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City was also forced to return on the same day due to a cracked windshield on the captain's side.

Blood was found on the windshield, indicating a bird strike. — VNS