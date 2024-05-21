Society
Home Society

Teenage boy injured in basketball court fight pronounced dead

May 21, 2024 - 16:08
The teen suffered from multiple organ dysfunctions and septic shock. 
The patient and his mother when he was transferred from Hà Nội to Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital on March 26. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A fourteen-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a basketball court altercation was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

He was under intensive care at his hometown's main hospital -- Phú Thọ Provincial General Hospital -- before being transferred to the National Children’s Hospital in Hà Nội on Monday due to his worsening condition.

The patient was suffering from multiple organ dysfunctions and septic shock. 

He was in a coma following severe brain injury with a very poor prognosis, according to an expert council of physicians from the National Children’s Hospital, Bạch Mai Hospital and the Việt Đức (Việt Nam-Germany) Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội, which was assigned the case. 

The boy was declared dead at 12:35pm Tuesday.

The eighth-grade student, whose name initials were given as N.H.Đ., was playing basketball on a court at the Lệ Mật Communal House in Long Biên District, Hà Nội, when he got into a fight with K., a 12-year-old boy.

K. was said to have called his 16-year-old brother, T.V.M., to settle the dispute with Đ. 

T.V.M. has been arrested as part of an investigation for allegedly inflicting bodily harm upon another person with intent. — VNS

assault violence student sport basketball

