Sun Group and Marriott International bring the world's top luxury hotel brands to Phu Quoc

This partnership marks another milestone between Sun Group and Marriott International, following the success of the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay resort project, which has become a symbol of luxury resorts in Phu Quoc and the world, earning numerous global awards and accolades.

This marks the inaugural entry of Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection® into Viet Nam, with Phu Quoc being selected as the esteemed location. The arrival of these distinguished luxury resort brands is anticipated to enhance the stature of Phu Quoc specifically, and Viet Nam as a whole, positioning them as internationally acclaimed luxury travel destinations.

Under the agreement, Marriott International, a brand that operates over 8,600 high-end hotels and resorts worldwide, will take over the management of the Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection® resorts in the southern part of Hon Thom Island, turning these two brands in Phu Quoc into globally recognised luxury resorts.

The Ritz Carlton is widely acknowledged as the "hotel of kings" - the preeminent luxury brand in the hotel sector, originating from the United States. The Ritz-Carlton has a rich legacy and is responsible for operating and overseeing more than 110 hotels and resorts in over 35 countries and territories worldwide. The number of hotels and projects associated with The Ritz Carlton is restricted owing to the exacting standards required to be met by this esteemed brand. As a result, only a select few properties are able to bear the name of The Ritz Carlton.

The Ritz Carlton Reserve represents the pinnacle of luxury, offering guests the opportunity to discover rare and exotic locales, embark on unexpected adventures, and indulge in unparalleled extravagance. With only six Ritz Carlton Reserve resorts currently in operation - located in Dorado (Puerto Rico), Niseko (Japan), Bali (Indonesia), Krabi (Thailand), Los Cabos (Mexico), and Cuu Trai Cau (China) - the addition of Hon Thom, Phu Quoc, Viet Nam, as the seventh "conservation area" to the brand's portfolio is a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to its esteemed clientele.

The Ritz Carlton Reserve, Hon Thom Island is a highly anticipated project from resort mogul Bill Bensley and Sun Group that is set to revolutionise the hospitality industry. Boasting an impressive 40 villas that range in size from 200 to 2,000m2, this 6-star resort is the epitome of luxury. Drawing inspiration from the traditional high-roofed houses of the Polynesian people in the northern part of Oahu Island, Hawaii, the resort's design is a beautiful blend of modern and wild. It provides guests with the perfect opportunity to be themselves while indulging in the breathtaking beauty of the island's nature and sea. With its opulent amenities, the Ritz Ritz Carlton Reserve Hon Thom Island is a true hidden gem that is sure to exceed your expectations and leave a lasting impression.

One of the standout features of the brand's endeavours, wherever it ventures globally, is its unwavering dedication to safeguarding and honouring the natural ecosystem. Ritz Carlton Reserve resorts are not just exceptional architectural marvels nestled in the planet's most exquisite and untouched locales; they are also meticulously designed to minimise ecological disruptions, accentuate the innate splendour of the surrounding environment, and foster endeavours that heighten individuals' consciousness about the environment. Consequently, the resort boasts a distinctive two-story activity centre, complete with a garden exclusively dedicated to young visitors, providing them with an educational platform to delve into nature conservation through the esteemed Jean-Michel Cousteau's Environment Ambassador programme.

Meanwhile, The Luxury Collection® is renowned as the most expansive luxury hotel brand globally, boasting an impressive portfolio of nearly 120 hotels and resorts scattered across 35 countries and territories. Each individual establishment within The Luxury Collection® encapsulates a captivating narrative, brimming with charisma and an exquisite tapestry of the region's authentic local culture. This distinctive blend of elements ensures that every traveller's expedition unfolds like a mesmerising cinematic masterpiece, teeming with unforeseen emotions that encapsulate the essence of their chosen destination.

The upcoming Luxury Collection Hon Thom Island Hotel will be nothing short of a cinematic experience. Positioned right next to the breathtaking Bai Trao, which is considered the most stunning beach in Hon Thom, this hotel boasts an impressive 305 rooms that range from 50 to 250m2 in size. These rooms were designed by a talented team of architects from 10 Design, a world-renowned design consulting firm. The Luxury Collection Hon Thom Island Hotel is designed to resemble a sailboat that proudly stretches out towards the sea. The location of the hotel is perfect, as it faces the sea and leans against the mountain slope, gradually opening towards the sea. Guests will be able to enjoy the full view of the "speciality" sunset of Phu Quoc. The Luxury Collection Hon Thom Island Hotel is expected to offer top-notch living and entertainment facilities for guests, such as a wave pool, children's play area, Gym & Spa therapy, sauna room, restaurant, Rooftop bar, and a large conference room that can accommodate up to 900m2. This hotel promises to attract high-end guests who are looking for an exceptional accommodation, resort, and luxury service experience.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Dang Minh Truong - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, expressed: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Marriott International in Phu Quoc, following the resounding success of the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay project - one of the preferred luxury resorts for many celebrities and billionaires around the world.

Today, that triumph shall be extended and elevated to a novel echelon as the two conglomerates clasp hands to ink a collaborative accord to supervise two ventures, namely Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection, situated in Hon Thom, Phu Quoc. The existence of Marriott International's primary deluxe brands on the southern isle of Phu Quoc has demonstrated worldwide appreciation for the isle as a captivating and opulent tourist spot for those yearning for top-notch experiences, thus heightening global cognisance of the high-end tourism and lodging sector in Viet Nam. This collaboration will undoubtedly usher in new opportunities and pave the way for unprecedented growth in the luxury hospitality industry of Viet Nam."

The new partnership between Sun Group and Marriott International is not just a testament to the elevated status and appeal of Phu Quoc as a top-tier luxury destination worldwide, but also a significant boost to Sun Group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and golf courses in Viet Nam, which now totals 17. The majority of these properties have been recognised and awarded by esteemed international organisations, including the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, which has been bestowed with the "World's Leading Luxury Resort" award by WTA for four consecutive years (2014-2017); JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay - "World's Leading Resort and Spa"; Hotel de la Coupole MGallery Sa Pa - "Iconic Hotel in the World"; and most recently, Capella Hanoi - "Asia's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel" for two consecutive years.

Sun Group, a leading Asian travel corporation, has not only curated an impressive collection of prestigious hotels and resorts but has also made its mark on the global hotel industry map. With partnerships with world-renowned management operators such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), Accor Hotels, Capella Hotel Group, and Hilton, Sun Group stands as a conglomerate with the most prestigious hotel management partners worldwide. The recent successful collaboration with Marriott, bringing two high-end brands to Hon Thom, Phu Quoc, once again demonstrates the position of "Asia's leading travel corporation" in the resort tourism sector. This milestone signifies the outstanding growth of Viet Nam's luxury hospitality industry on the global luxury travel map.