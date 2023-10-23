Society
AES Mong Duong Recognized as a Top Taxpayer in the Country

October 23, 2023 - 11:14
Hanoi - AES Mong Duong Power Co. Ltd. has been honored as one of the nation’s top representatives of taxpayers who have made great contributions to the State budget and society during the period from 2020 to 2022.
Mr. Joseph Frank Uddo III, President of AES Vietnam, representative of the Company received the certificate of merit at the Taxpayer Honor Ceremony

The company was honored at the Taxpayer Honor Conference, which took place on October 20 in Hanoi and was organized by the General Department of Taxation.

The event saw the participation of Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc and Mr. Mai Xuan Thanh, General Director of the General Department of Taxation, and representatives of state agencies, press agencies and enterprises.

Among the honored enterprises, AES Mong Duong stood out as a model of tax compliance and contributions to the state budget. Since beginning commercial operations in 2015, Mong Duong 2 Thermal Power Plant has always fulfilled its tax obligations to the state budget. In the period from 2020 to 2022, despite being affected by Covid-19, AES Mong Duong contributed more than VND2.1 trillion to the state budget and has constantly complied with tax regulations according to Vietnamese law.

Mr. Joseph Frank Uddo III, President of AES Vietnam, expressed his gratitude and pride at the ceremony: "We are honored to be recognized again for our positive impact in the country. We remain committed to Vietnam’s economic growth and social welfare. We will continue to uphold the highest standards in everything we do, including tax compliance and transparency in our operations.”

In addition to direct contributions to the state budget, AES Mong Duong also supports the local community with more than 135 social responsibility programs focusing on four main pillars - Health, Education, Livelihood and Infrastructure - that contribute to making a permanent difference and improve the quality of life for more than 200,000 people in local communities in Vietnam.

About AES in Vietnam

 Our vision is to be a leading sustainable power company in Vietnam that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy.

AES, through its subsidiary, AES Mong Duong Power Company Limited, has successfully developed and arranged financing for the Mong Duong 2 Power Project of 1,242 MW with total investment of approximately $2.1 billion. This is Vietnam’s first Build – Operate – Transfer coal-fired power project, representing approximately 2.3% of the country’s installed capacity. To learn more, please visit https://aesmongduong.vn/

In November 2017, AES signed an MOU with PV Gas in the presence of US President Donald J. Trump and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to develop the $1.3-billion Son My LNG Terminal Project. In November 2019, AES also signed an MOU with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop a 2.2GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant under the BOT scheme, which will be located in Binh Thuan Province. In October 2020, AES Vietnam and PV GAS inked a Term Sheet of the Joint Venture Agreement for Son My LNG terminal. Together, the CCGT and terminal are expected to play a major role in shaping Vietnam’s energy future by diversifying the energy mix with imported LNG and meeting the country’s increasing demand for sustainable and affordable electricity. For more information, visit: www.aes-vietnam.com

 About AES

 The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we’re improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

