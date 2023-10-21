Various flight options

Starting from October 29, 2023, Jeju Air will operate its Seoul (South Korea) - Phu Quoc route. Every day at 20:35 (local time), the flight will depart from Incheon airport and arrive at Phu Quoc airport at 12:50 the following day. The return trip from Phu Quoc will depart at 1:50 and return to Incheon airport at 9:30 (local time).

Jeju Air also became the first Korean airline to reopen a direct route to Phu Quoc following the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, this was also the first Korean airline to operate routes from Jeju Island to Phu Quoc. According to experts, Jeju Air is "one step ahead", which will allow it to attract more passengers.

Previously, Korean national airline Korean Air also announced the launch of a new route between Seoul and Phu Quoc from November 26, 2023. Flights will depart daily at 15:45 (local time) from Seoul and arrive in Phu Quoc at 19:50. The return trip from Phu Quoc will depart at 21:20 and arrive at Incheon airport in Seoul at 4:50 the following morning (local time).

Starting from December 24, Jin Air, a subsidiary of Korean Air, will also operate daily routes from Seoul to Phu Quoc. Flights will depart from Incheon airport at 17:25 (local time) and arrive at Phu Quoc airport at 21:20. The return trip from Phu Quoc departs at 22:20 and arrives at Incheon airport at 6:10 the following day (local time).

The fact that three major airlines have increased flights has contributed to the Seoul-Phu Quoc route becoming "hotter" than ever in the Korean market. As more airlines enter the market, plane tickets are expected to become cheaper, and tourists will have more options. The Business Post featured Korean Air and Jin Air for their flight schedules, while Jeju Air was noted for its incentives on local tours, the New World Phu Quoc resort, and SIM discounts for passengers.

Exploding demand for Phu Quoc

According to information from the Korean Aviation Information Portal, the number of Korean passengers traveling to and from Vietnam in the third quarter of this year was 2,337,426, more than doubling the figure for the same period last year. According to a representative of a Korean airline, due to already having many flights from Korea to Nha Trang and Da Nang, airlines have shifted to Phu Quoc to exploit new destinations.

The Seoul - Phu Quoc route recorded 931 flights and 200,000 passengers from January to August 2023. The number of flights increased by 53.6% compared to the same period in 2019, and passenger transport efficiency increased by 97.8%. This indicates an "explosion" in travel demand from Korean tourists to Phu Quoc, but as of October 15, 2023, Vietjet Air is the only airline operating direct flights. This is why Korean airlines became involved.

Phu Quoc is a new and attractive destination for Korean tourists in the fall and winter. The Korean media has called Phu Quoc the "Maldives of Vietnam", stating that this is a new option in addition to Da Nang and Nha Trang, which are well-known to tourists in this country.

Asia Today praised Phu Quoc as a suitable destination for families due to its clean beaches and abundance of resorts, villas with private pools, and amusement parks. TTL newspaper considered that Phu Quoc is a tourist destination that families, friends and couples can enjoy. The Business Post praised Phu Quoc for having beautiful beaches, particularly those on the South Island, where you can watch the sunset.

According to the Business Post, the months of November to April are ideal for participating in outdoor sports activities in Phu Quoc, such as scuba diving and kayaking, etc., when Korea is experiencing a cold winter. This newspaper also believes that marine sports enthusiasts in Korea have helped Phu Quoc become famous in this country. In addition, writer Shin Jae-hee also suggested that Korean tourists experience the cable car to Hon Thom island to take in the sea scenery from a different perspective, or go to Duong Dong night market and visit Phu Quoc prison.

Yonhap News Agency recently suggested a series of activities that Korean tourists can enjoy in mid-September, including experiencing resort paradises in the south of the island such as Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Premier Village Phu Quoc and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, or admire the Mediterranean scenery in a tropical country at Sunset Town.

"If you visit Phu Quoc once, you will come back two or three times," said a Korean tourist who visited Pearl Island during this year's Chuseok (Mid-Autumn) holiday, according to Business Post reporter Shin Jae-hee.