Most beautiful sunset spot in Việt Nam

Is there anything more life-affirming than the sight of the sun slowly transforming a late afternoon blue sky into a magnificent blend of vibrant hues? When the sun sets over the sea it is even more magical to behold. We can't help but gaze at the shimmering waters under a crimson sky, reflecting on the past, dreaming of the future, and savouring this present moment.

That's why, at the end of each day, all around the world, we instinctively travel to the coastline in search of a perfect sunset with the ones we love the most.

But where is the “most perfect sunset”? Of course, this beautiful place we call Planet Earth boasts many incredible beaches for sunset viewing. Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is one of the most famous. Every day locals and visitors flock to this spot, whether it's for a leisurely bike ride along the coast, or to take a cable car up to Pao de Acucar, the 395-metre-high coastal mountain, from where you can feast your eyes on a magical sunset. Another beloved sunset spot for global travellers is Santorini, Greece, where tourists and locals love to enjoy dinner and drinks at cliffside restaurants which boast sweeping views of the Mediterranean.

But in recent times, travel magazines as well as popular forums have been buzzing about the beauty of Phú Quốc Island, a tropical beach destination, located off the southern coast of Việt Nam in the Gulf of Thailand, that is fringed with white sand and azure waters. Việt Nam has a long coastline, which mostly faces the East Sea. But Phú Quốc is home to a number of beaches that look to the West from where you can watch the sunset over the sea.

As you might guess from the name, Sunset Town is perfectly situated so visitors can feast their eyes on the horizon and watch a spectacular sunset at the end of the day. The Mediterranean-inspired town features an array of charming and brightly coloured houses, which add to the charm of this coastal enclave.

Sunset Town is also home to Kiss Bridge – a spectacular pedestrian bridge that runs across the sea's surface. Unlike other bridges from around the globe, this uniquely designed structure is composed of two 400-metre walkways, which are not connected but separated by a tantalising distance of 50 centimetres. This gap marks the most mesmerising spot to watch the sunset! At twilight, the sun emerges as a crimson dot perfectly positioned in between the two walkways. The beauty of the bridge at this moment is truly awe-inspiring.

The bridge is known as an ideal place for lovers and honeymooners. In fact, in the Vietnamese language the bridge is called “Cầu Hôn” which literally means both “Kiss Bridge” and also “proposing marriage” – so it's surely the perfect place to 'pop the question' and then seal the deal with a kiss!

Even if you are not there with your sweetheart, this is truly an iconic spot for photographs that will make for a much-loved memento in years to come. Indeed, it's no surprise that Kiss Bridge has rapidly become one of the world's most iconic sunset spots on Instagram and other social media platforms.

This spectacular setting is also the backdrop for “Kiss The Stars”, Asia’s largest multimedia show operating on seawater, which combines a mesmerising light show, breathtaking special effects, lasers, music, visuals - and more! Before the sun goes down, visitors can also check out Sunshine Square, where street performers dance vibrantly as the twilight thickens.

Or, alternatively, you could enjoy the sunset as you ride in a cable car that connects Sunset Town to Hòn Thơm – an island of incredible beauty that is part of the Phú Quốc archipelago. Recognised by the Guinness World Record as the longest cable car across the sea in the world with a length of 7,899.9m, this is a truly incredible sunset experience - you will glide over untouched islands where hundreds of boats gracefully float atop sun-kissed waters and behold the magnificent transformation of nature in all its glory.

So, if you are searching for the “perfect sunset”, why not travel with your beloved to Phú Quốc Island in Việt Nam and stay in Sunset Town? Paradise awaits you!