South Korea to increase direct flights to Phu Quoc

Korean Air will launch a new daily service from Seoul, South Korea to Phu Quoc, Vietnam starting from November, 26, 2023. The daily flight departs from Seoul at 3.45pm (local time) to land in Phu Quoc at 7.50pm. The return flight will depart Phu Quoc at 9.20pm and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 4.50am the next morning (local time).

The perfect choice in winter

Korean Air's new daily service to Phu Quoc is a signal that Phu Quoc will witness the "influx" of South Korean tourists in addition to popular destinations among this group such as Da Nang and Nha Trang. A survey by Yonhap News Agency revealed that the influx of South Korean tourists to the island is on the rise, to the extent that South Korean signage at restaurants and massage parlours are often seen in the centre of the island city.

Korean Air’s launch of a new daily service to Phu Quoc also aims to meet the growing demand of South Korean tourists to Vietnam's largest island, especially in winter.

Expert opinion shows that November is the right time to launch a new flight service to Phu Quoc because the island is in the most beautiful season of the year. Booking.com platform recently revealed Pearl Island in the top five "most romantic" destinations worth visiting this autumn in Vietnam thanks to its ideal mild weather in the fall and winter.

This time of year in Phu Quoc the rainy season is virtually over, the sunshine is so beautiful it is like honey is pouring down from the sky. In addition, it has a calm sea and cool weather which are all suitable for South Korean tourists to escape the cold winter in their country and find the warm sunshine at Pearl Island where they can experience outdoor activities such as swimming, scuba diving to see coral, kayaking and especially golf. South Korean newspaper TTL also considers Phu Quoc as a tourist destination for families, friends and couples to enjoy.

Yonhap also suggests a wide range of activities favoured by South Korean tourists, such as experiencing resort paradises in the south of the island like the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Premier Village Phu Quoc, and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, etc., or admire the Mediterranean scenery in a tropical country at the Sunset Town.

Affordable price

Yong Sung Ok, Regional Manager - Southeast Asia at Hanatour, one of the leading travel companies in the South Korea, said: “Vietnam is recently the most searched for and popular destination among South Korean tourists. Close geographical proximity, the availability of various flights, and relatively affordable airfare prices all contribute to this popularity.”

It can be said that, besides the natural scenery and a wide range of attractive experiences, affordability is one of the reasons for South Korean tourists’ increasing desire to travel to Phu Quoc.

Canada-based magazine The Travel revealed at the end of September a list of the 17 most budget-friendly tourist islands worldwide, with Phu Quoc Island featured. According to The Travel, even though accommodation rates might be slightly higher than those on the mainland, they still represent a more economical choice compared to other renowned island destinations. This magazine considers Phu Quoc a "tropical paradise" that attracts tourists with a large variety of fascinating experiences such as exploring the stunning beach scenery and street food. It also suggests some prominent places including Hon Thom, Sao Beach, and Safari Phu Quoc, etc.

The island’s "open" visa policy is one of the attractive things for South Korean tourists. Phu Quoc is currently the most attractive destination in Vietnam for international tourists with a complete visa exemption policy and a temporary stay of up to 30 days.

As reported by Vietnam National Tourism Administration, in the first seven months of 2023, there were more than 2.274 million South Korean tourists to Vietnam, 16 times the growth rate year on year. Up to now, the South Korean market keeps leading the number of tourists to Vietnam.