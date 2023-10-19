The "creepiest" amusement parks for Halloween 2023

“Nightmares” at Asia Park

Da Nang is one of the most important destinations for Halloween in Viet Nam because this festival is organised annually by many local amusement parks and entertainment centres. Particularly, one of the "Halloween hot spots" to mention this year is Asia Park.

Asia Park will open for visitors over four days from October 28 to 31, 2023, with a spooky Halloween atmosphere in an interactive event themed "NIGHTMARES", which is promised to be the largest Halloween event ever in Viet Nam. Besides taking "check-in" photos inside three spooky and creepy maze spaces with the most recognisable Halloween symbols such as Jack-O'-lantern or pumpkins, brooms, bats, spiders, and skeletons, etc., visitors to Asia Park can "date" with "terrifying" costumed characters such as "ghosts", Dracula, and witches, or enjoy typical Halloween food and eye-catching Halloween-themed drinks.

Halloween at Ba Na "Wonderland"

The Halloween festival at Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang) has been famous for many years. "Creepy" experiences here are changed every year with different themes, which are full of thrills and magic and rarely comparable anywhere else.

Beer Plaza will be the main "stage" during this Halloween festival at this tourist attraction. Visitors can feel the bustling festive atmosphere right from the entrance with giant Halloween letters in two characteristic black and orange colours. Every corner of Beer Plaza has a mysterious and ghostly look with pumpkin lanterns, spider webs, and fanciful strips of lights and candles. The deeper you go inside; the more visitors seem to get lost in the world of "scary" things. Beer Plaza promises to be a super unique "check-in" spot this Halloween. The most important event is a magical "party" with a bumper harvest show from dancers with the "heart-stopping" appearance of "dead souls” besides culinary and musical performances, etc. Additionally, visitors can also participate in a pumpkin painting competition, tarot card reading or dress up as their favourite "scary" characters throughout the program.

1001 virtual living corners on Halloween at Sun World Ha Long

In the North, the bustling Halloween atmosphere has been available at Sun World Ha Long (Quang Ninh) from mid-October.

On this occasion, visitors to this tourist attraction seem to be lost in a "horror" Halloween-like world and possibly suddenly bump into a ghostly character right on tree stumps and ornamental rocks. There will be many unique "backgrounds" such as a group of black-clad witches lining up next to pumpkin lanterns carved with ghostly smiles under the fanciful lights for visitors to take Halloween photos and "show off" with their friends.

Walk along Hang Ma Street and listen to a Halloween concert in the capital

Hang Ma Street is one of the places in Ha Noi that attracts young people during the Halloween festival. The whole street on these days has the spookiest appearance ever with masks, witch hats, wigs, mannequins, skeletons, scythes, swords, and Jack-O’-lanterns, etc., to welcome visitors to experience and shop.

In addition to familiar locations for Halloween, this year, Ha Noi people, especially symphony music lovers, will have the opportunity to experience a more interesting Halloween in a unique concert dedicated to Halloween titled “DEVIL'S LAST DANCE” organised by Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO) - one of the leading symphony orchestras in Viet Nam - under the leadership of the talented conductor Olivier Ochanine.

The concert will take place on Halloween night, October 31, at Vietnam National Academy of Music (No. 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi). Conductor Olivier and his musicians will present a cool brass quintet version of the mysterious “Night on Bald Mountain of Mussorgsky”, "L'histoire Du Soldat" - one of the important musical and theatrical works in composer Stravinsky's career, or some bone-chilling music from the Hitchcock classic movie “Psycho” and some more Halloween classics such as “Sorcerer's Apprentice”. Especially, the concert encourages audiences to freely cosplay as their favourite daily or Halloween characters for a more lively experience of the festival season and an unprecedented memorable concert.