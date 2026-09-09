Ministry of Education to develop AI education framework

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Framework to serve as a foundation for both teachers and students to access equitable, quality and effective learning.

Minister of Education and Training Hoàng Minh Sơn said teachers themselves are highly enthusiastic about learning how to apply AI.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, there has been no other option but to shift to online learning tools. Initially, teachers relied on experts for guidance, but they later learned on their own, gradually turning AI training into a broader movement, he said.

The ministry has also organised nationwide training programmes for teachers, including courses on how to use AI to prepare lessons for students, making AI an increasingly familiar tool in education.

The key question is how students can use AI effectively. The AI Education Framework has thus been developed in a systematic and thorough manner, drawing on materials and expertise from around the world, Sơn said.

Students and teachers have no choice but to learn AI. They will learn through using AI and will also learn how to use it better, although its use should be guided and controlled, he said.

“AI can be used to help students learn more deeply, gain a clearer understanding of issues, explore and search for information and develop their thinking skills,” he added.

Sơn noted that the ministry is currently developing a 'smart' national education platform, with two universities in Hà Nội taking part in pilot implementation. Unlike conventional AI tools, the platform will serve not only as a knowledge repository, but also as an online learning platform and a virtual tutor.

The minister said that the platform will bring several advantages, including new ways for students to learn, explore problems and find solutions. In other words, AI can teach students how to learn.

“The platform is expected to be provided free of charge to all schools and the public. This is seen as a fundamental solution to expanding equitable access to quality and effective education," he said.

“With such a platform available, students could rely less on private tutors and extra classes, helping reduce the need for tutoring and out-of-school study."

The platform will also support teachers in monitoring students' learning and facilitating personalised learning. In the longer term, it could even contribute to an education system in which students may no longer need to take the national high school graduation examination, the minister said. — VNS