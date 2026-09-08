Cần Thơ improves digital skills for women

CẦN THƠ — The Cần Thơ Women's Union is accelerating digital transformation by adopting various technology-driven models that help local women access public services, e-commerce solutions, and legal support.

As the socio-economic hub of the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ is actively pushing towards a digital economy and a smart city framework.

Empowering women in both urban and rural areas is seen as a crucial step in ensuring inclusive growth during this regional transition under Resolution 57-NQ/TW on national digital transformation.

​All Women's Union branches in the city now use digital platforms for management and member engagement.

These initiatives have attracted more than 4,570 participants through models such as paperless management, cashless markets, and digital family ecosystems.

​In Châu Thành Commune, a 24/7 support channel accessible via QR codes allows women to immediately submit reports and seek legal protection for themselves and their children if need be.

The local union has established a digital ecosystem, including Zalo groups, to help women easily access official information, master cashless payments, and use online public services.

Nguyễn Thị Cẩm Chân, chairwoman of the commune union, said these practical models have boosted women's engagement in community activities.

​Technology is also driving tangible economic benefits for local households. Nguyễn Ánh Nguyệt, a soursop tea producer in Vị Tân Ward, said participating in e-commerce and livestreaming has substantially increased her orders.

She said smartphones have made connecting with buyers fast and convenient, providing a solid foundation for future business expansion.

​Moving forward, the city's Women's Union plans to expand paperless meetings, electronic reporting, and digital signatures in its internal administration.

​Trần Thị Hằng, deputy chairwoman of the Cần Thơ Women's Union, said future efforts would prioritise helping vulnerable, rural, and ethnic minority women access essential digital services and launch online businesses. — VNS