Nepal floods leave hundreds dead

The choice of Putrajaya, the country’s administrative capital, as the conference venue reflected the party leadership’s determination to remain in federal power. The result cemented its commitment to staying in the Anwar government.
In his eulogy, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith recalled Xaysomphone Phomvihane's more than five decades of dedication to the common cause of the Lao Party and State, highlighting his strong political mettle, revolutionary ethics, patriotism and loyalty to the Party, nation and people.
As of 6pm on Monday, a total of 39 deaths had been confirmed from the 7.1-magnitude July 28 temblor, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, according to the prefectural government’s disaster response headquarters.
Former Nonthaburi MP Chalong Riewrang has surrendered to police after being identified as the gunman in the shooting incident. Riewrang claimed the motive was anger over an alleged unpaid debt and betrayal with the victim.