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Nepal floods leave hundreds dead

August 28, 2026 - 16:34
Việt Nam has extended its deepest condolences to Nepal and China as devastating floods leave hundreds dead and more than 1,400 missing, with rescuers racing to reach stranded communities.

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Laos holds State funeral for National Assembly President

In his eulogy, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith recalled Xaysomphone Phomvihane's more than five decades of dedication to the common cause of the Lao Party and State, highlighting his strong political mettle, revolutionary ethics, patriotism and loyalty to the Party, nation and people.

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