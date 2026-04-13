Pakistan DPM Dar urges US, Iran to uphold commitment to ceasefire as talks conclude without deal

ISLAMABAD — US, Iran delegations depart Islamabad; both sides reached an understanding on several points, but “views far apart” on two to three issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged the United States and Iran to remain committed to a ceasefire after both countries ended historic face-to-face talks without an agreement on Sunday.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire,” Dar said in a press conference following the conclusion of the 21-hour marathon talks.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s readiness to continue to play its role to “facilitate engagement and dialogue” between the US and Iran.

He hoped that both sides would “continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond”.

The foreign minister also thanked Iran and the US for following through on the ceasefire call by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accepting the invitation for the Islamabad Talks.

Dar stated that he, along with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, “helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning”.

The US delegation departed Pakistan on Sunday morning after US Vice President JD Vance announced that talks with Iran, which began on Saturday afternoon, had failed to reach an agreement.

Iran’s state media, including Press TV and Mehr, reported that the Iranian delegation has departed Islamabad as well.

Later, Dar shared a video of their departure on X.

The delegation was seen off by Dar, Field Marshal Munir, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. — DAWN