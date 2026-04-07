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Indonesia: Dozens of students hospitalised after free school meal

April 07, 2026 - 08:05
Indonesia's government-funded free school meal programme was introduced in early 2025 with the aim of improving child nutrition and reducing malnutrition rates.

 

A schoolchild is treated in a hospital in Jakarta on April 4, 2026, after consuming a packaged meal prepared under the government’s free nutritious meal programme. ANTARA/VNA Photo

JAKARTA Dozens of students in East Jakarta were hospitalised on Monday after consuming foods provided under a government-funded free school meal programme, raising fresh concerns over food safety in one of Indonesia’s flagship social policies.

Jakarta authorities confirmed that 72 students were suspected of food poisoning after eating meals distributed from a central kitchen in the Duren Sawit area. The students reportedly developed symptoms including nausea, vomiting and dizziness shortly after lunch.

Local authorities swiftly transported the affected students to hospital for monitoring and treatment, while launching an investigation into the food sources and preparation process. Distribution activities from the facility concerned have been temporarily suspended pending the results of laboratory tests.

The incident is expected to intensify scrutiny of the nationwide free meal programme, which was introduced in early 2025 with the aim of improving child nutrition and reducing malnutrition rates. The initiative, however, has faced repeated criticism following a number of food poisoning cases reported in various localities.

Despite the concerns, the Indonesian government has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the programme, emphasising that such incidents represent only a small fraction of the millions of meals served, and pledging to strengthen food safety standards in the period ahead. THE JAKARTA POST/ANN

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