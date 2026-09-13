When you cannot bring the country out of a man, make everyone know what your country is

Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

So they say you can take a man out of the country, but you cannot take the country out of the man.

If you cannot literally bring your country along on your journey out to see the world, you'd bring anything that means homeland to you abroad.

During National Day on September 2, Vietnamese student groups around the world got together to celebrate the event. In many places, the spirit of independence, freedom and happiness of the young and bright Vietnamese students transcended all boundaries.

In Australia, about 300 young Vietnamese students got together at Melbourne Square to sing patriotic songs and wave the national flag, just as they would in Việt Nam. Their love for Việt Nam is both deep and open, profound yet easy to relate to.

And the sentiments can be very contagious. This get-together at Melbourne Square shows only a very small number, as statistics from the Việt Nam Students Association say there are 37,000 of them currently studying in Australia.

The students are members of the association, which currently has member organisations in 15 countries, mostly in Europe. Việt Nam has more than 250,000 students studying in 49 countries and territories around the world, about 4,000 of whom are studying on government scholarships and the rest funded by their families or other sources.

All the student groups have been set up in the 21st century, with the earliest association established in 2004 in France. It now boasts 8,000 students and comprises 28 member groups in different cities. The biggest student group in the association is now in South Korea, with 70,000 students. The latest group was established in 2025 in Ireland, with 150 students.

This list of members does not even include student associations in the United States (31,000 members) and China (25,000).

The network of student associations around the world shows their solidarity, growth and their larger and deeper scope of impact. They are not only connecting hundreds of thousands of students, but also creating a learning environment, cooperation opportunities and wholesome personal development for young Vietnamese generations abroad.

Under the guidance and leadership of the Việt Nam Students Association, the student communities have asserted their leading role in science and technology, innovation and creativity, scientific research and international cooperation so as to become a vital source of knowledge to boost growth back in this country.

What young students bring with them everywhere they go is not just their language or a recognisable identity. They are resilient, humble, willing to learn and, if they fall, ready to get back up and try again.

The thing that people can relate to doesn't depend on money, status or showing off wealth or power. It's the resilience of ordinary people when facing adversity. Vietnamese may not know enough about the latest technologies, but they are willing to learn and later master the skills.

The associations help fellow students have a safe and friendly environment to study and to live in. They also function as a knowledge and cultural bridge to connect students with other university networks and international business communities, as well as to spread the image of Việt Nam as a country and its people.

They also bear in mind that after graduation, whether they decide to go back to Việt Nam or stay on for further studies or work, their ties with Việt Nam shall never end. Wherever life brings them, they all have a desire to be better than before, take their responsibilities seriously and embrace their love for the motherland.

Those who have made remarkable achievements shall be honoured by the Central Committee of the Students Association starting this academic year. But every single student can help steer others in the right direction if they ever feel homesick or disoriented when living in a new country and speaking another language.

Not everyone will reach their initial goals when they embark on the first big journey of their lives; certainly some may not graduate or may fall prey to social negatives such as online gambling or taking drugs.

But that is what these associations are there for: to help their members through the dark moments of their lives abroad. Practical assistance is available, and there is always a trusted, responsible community leader to turn to for help.

When you have a problem or need help, look around and reach out to people around you. The future for us all depends on you. — VNS