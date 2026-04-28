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Việt Nam scooped four medals at the ECA 2026

April 28, 2026 - 11:35
Việt Nam won four medals from the Esports Championships Asia –ECA 2026 which closed in Jinju, South Korea on April 26.

Esports  

Vietnamese athletes pose with their medals of the Esports Championships Asia –ECA 2026 which closed in Jinju, South Korea on April 26. Photo courtesy of VIRESA

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam secured four medals at the Esports Championships Asia 2026, which closed in Jinju, South Korea on April 26, underlining its growing strength in regional competitive gaming.

The PUBG Mobile squad, led by core members of national champions Team Flash, topped the rankings to claim gold.

Việt Nam also earned two silver medals in the eFootball and STEPIN team events, along with a bronze in the STEPIN individual category.

A representative of the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) said: “PUBG Mobile is one of the esports disciplines in which Việt Nam has a strong foundation of achievements and many quality athletes.

"Our participation in the ECA 2026 is not only about earning achievements but also a crucial step in building a professional national team system, aiming for international competitions in the future, especially the upcoming 20th Asian Games. A gold medal at ECA 2026 is a significant motivation for VIRESA to continue strengthening its selection, training and creating more opportunities for Vietnamese athletes to compete internationally.”

The Esports Championships Asia 2026 took place from April 22 to 26, featuring athletes from eight countries including Japan, China, the Philippines, Hong Kong-China, Việt Nam and the host nation. VNS

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