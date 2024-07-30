Society
Home Sports

Linh eases to win first Olympic badminton game

July 30, 2024 - 10:56
Vietnamese badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh secures her first win at the Paris Olympics after beating Tiffany Ho of Australia 21-6, 21-3 on July 30 Hà Nội time.

Olympics

Nguyễn Thùy Linh seen in action during the women's singles Group K's first match against Tiffany Ho of Australia at the Paris Olympics early July 30. AFP/VNA Photo

PARIS Vietnamese badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh has secured her first win at the Paris Olympics after beating Tiffany Ho of Australia 21-6, 21-3 on July 30 Hà Nội time.

Linh, the world number 26 faced little difficulty against Ho who stands 55 places below her in the rankings and needed only 30 minutes to wrap up the match.

She will next play American Beiwen Zhang who is the tournament's number nine seed and world number 11 on July 31.

It will be their second meeting in career. In the first time last October, Linh won 17-21, 21-12, 24-22 at the Finland's Arctic Open. Zhang earlier defeated Ho 21-10, 21-4 in the group's first match on July 29.

The winner of the July 31 game will qualify for the knockout stage.

In swimming, after his disappointing disqualification in the men's 800m style on July 29, swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and his coach gave their explanations.

Hoàng finished his race in a time of 8min 8.39sec, 20 seconds slower than the heat winner and 19 seconds under his personal best. His poor performance was in spite of spending months training intensively in Hungary.

“I have to admit that I swam poorly. But it is the fact that international swimmers are very powerful. They are tall and big and physically strong. They also own good technique too," said Hoàng.

"I have tried my best to improve my ability but they do it better. I am overwhelmed with their level and it strongly affects my performance."

Meanwhile coach Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ said he was surprised with the result.

"As his coach, it is my responsibility for this failure. It seems that I have not well prepared stable mentality for him when competing at this large arena," he said. “It is true that we are little shocked when witnessing international swimmers' great results."

Vũ added that Hoàng, 2018 Youth Olympics champion, did try hard but he could not narrow the gap with his rivals.

The 24-year-old will take part in the 1,500m freestyle on August 3. VNS

archery world championship Olympic qualification

Sports

Money should be well spent

Coach Hoàng Anh Tuấn rocked the V-League last Tuesday for openly declaring his interest in 2018 Ballon D'or winner Luka Modric, aiming to bring the Croatian superstar to his new team, Becamex Bình Dương.
Sports

Hà Nội's archery team aim for further goals

The Hà Nội archery team recently won the 2024 National Youth Archery Championship. The win provides a basis for managers to evaluate their players, make long-term investments and possibly send young athletes into the national team.
Sports

Huệ rows to Paris Olympics’ quarter-finals

Phạm Thị Huệ successfully earnt a place in the quarter-finals of the women's rowing single sculls event, shooter Mộng Tuyền ousted, while swimmers and cyclist practise hard for the Paris Olympics.
Sports

Pickleball: developing sport making a racket

Pickleball has been introduced in Việt Nam for about six years and has quickly garnered public interest. The sport has spread to many cities and provinces, with the number of players rapidly increasing.

