Interior designers-players find victories in tennis competitions

THANH HÓA — The two-day tennis competition - Thanh Hóa Province's Interior Design - Construction Materials - ended successfully with new champion on July 28.

Based on athletes' quality and genders, they were divided into six different categories.

Trịnh Quang Minh and Nguyễn Văn Cam won the men's leaders class after defeating Nguyễn Hữu Hùng and Tào Hồng Minh in the final match.

Pairs Nguyễn Anh Xuân and Hà Hùng Cường and Nam Lý and Đoàn Thanh Tùng shared the third position.

Trương Ngọc Chinh and Nguyễn Anh Đức of Hà Nội took the men's 1230 Stability.

Nguyễn Trọng Khang and Trầm Văn Cường of Sóc Trăng secured the men's 1230 Connection.

The men's 1270 title went to Nguyễn Hồ Điệp and Hà Sơn Tùng from Hà Nội.

Meanwhile host pair Hàn Văn Hải and Nguyễn Văn Hưng bagged the men's 1330 crown.

In the only women class, Phạm Thị Phượng Ngoan and Trương Thị Mỹ Linh of Cần Thơ defeated Nguyễn Thị Sinh and Huỳnh Ngọc of HCM City to take the gold

Hanoian duos Hà Thị Luận and Đỗ Thị Kim Tuyến and Cao Thị Giang and Mai Thu Huyền earned bronzes.

The tournament, supported by the support of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF), was praised for the quality of both the competition and organising activities along with players' efforts.

The VTF decided to present a certificate of merit for Thanh Hóa's local tennis agency for its contribution to develop the sport in the community.

Along with matches, the organisers also collected more than VNĐ130 million to present to local families with difficulties, orphans, disabled children and those with dangerous diseases and at the same time paid tribute to the revolutionary heroic martyrs who bravely fought and sacrificed for the nation. — VNS