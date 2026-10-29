Over the past five years, the Dream Hair Station, initiated by the Children's Cancer Network, has connected more than 32,000 hair donors and provided over 1,000 wigs to cancer patients, helping them feel more confident during treatment.
The changes across Bình Thuận Commune's resettlement areas are not the result of a few individual success stories. They reflect nearly two decades of efforts supported by Party and State policies on resettlement, infrastructure investment, agricultural production assistance and improvements to people's living conditions.
At the foot of Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh Province, the Minh Trung Agricultural Services Co-operative has turned custard apple, a local fruit speciality, into a four-star product under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” (OCOP) programme.
HCM City’s bus network has recorded over 40 million passenger trips nearly four months after implementing a free-fare policy across 134 bus routes, demonstrating a positive public response as the city accelerates plans for an integrated transit network.
Children are not only recipients of services; they are citizens with rights. They have the right to receive information, express their views, be listened to, and participate in decisions that affect them.
The former officials were said to have shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, waste and negative practices; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.
Việt Nam and Sweden will mark 50 years of healthcare cooperation in November with Sweden–Vietnam Health Week 2026, a three-day programme exploring how that shared experience can help shape better care for future generations.
Ngô Minh Hoàng, former deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Home Affairs, said that high-quality human resources are no longer merely an input but are increasingly becoming a decisive factor in a major city’s governance capacity, labour productivity, innovation and competitiveness.
GSMA praised Việt Nam's strategic vision of treating telecommunications connectivity as economic infrastructure, its policies to promote network investment, its development of 5G and its people-centred approach.