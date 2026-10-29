Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Dream Hair Station

October 29, 2026 - 16:47
Over the past five years, the Dream Hair Station, initiated by the Children's Cancer Network, has connected more than 32,000 hair donors and provided over 1,000 wigs to cancer patients, helping them feel more confident during treatment.

see also

More on this story

Society

Inspection commission proposes discipline against former Cao Bằng officials

The former officials were said to have shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, waste and negative practices; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom