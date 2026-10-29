Việt Nam, Algeria seek to boost local, business cooperation

ALGIERS — Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vũ Duy Long met with Constantine Governor Kamel Eddine Kerbouche on Wednesday to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly between localities and businesses.

He also visited the fifth International Exhibition of Agriculture, Food Processing and Packaging (Agrest-Expo), meeting local officials and enterprises.

At the meeting with the governor, Long said Việt Nam’s economy has maintained strong growth, with GDP expanding 9.01 per cent in the first nine months of 2026 and merchandise exports reaching US$434.3 billion.

Noting that the meeting coincided with the 64th anniversary of Việt Nam-Algeria diplomatic relations (October 28, 1962-2026), he said bilateral trade reached about $310 million in the first half of this year.

Vietnam exports key products such as coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, seafood and chemicals to Algeria, while importing dates, olive oil and wheat flour, aiming to raise bilateral trade to $1 billion.

The ambassador proposed that Constantine establish a sister-city or sister-province relationship with a Vietnamese locality sharing similar historical, cultural, educational or agricultural strengths. He called for more business visits, stronger links between educational institutions and expanded cooperation in tourism and agriculture.

He invited Constantine officials, business representatives and investors to visit Việt Nam to explore partnership opportunities.

Kerbouche described the bilateral relationship as rooted in the two countries’ struggles for national liberation, saying the Algerian people had long held deep affection for Việt Nam. He said this historical friendship provided a solid foundation for broader cooperation.

Highlighting Algeria’s vast territory, natural resources, young population and strategic position between Europe and Africa, he outlined Constantine’s economic potential and expressed support for establishing a sister-city relationship with a Vietnamese locality.

He also invited Vietnamese businesses to invest in Constantine and proposed that the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria work directly with the Constantine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and connect with Algerian enterprises attending Agrest-Expo.

Following the meeting, Long and his delegation visited the Ahmed Bey Cultural Complex (Zenith), where they toured exhibition booths and met participating businesses.

This year’s Agrest-Expo has attracted more than 160 Algerian and foreign enterprises, providing a platform to promote investment and economic partnerships. Held in Constantine, a major economic hub in eastern Algeria, the exhibition features agricultural products and equipment, alongside food processing and packaging products and technologies.

Exhibits cover grain production, livestock and poultry farming, dairy production and fruit cultivation. The food processing section showcases local products, raw materials, machinery and production technologies, helping businesses find partners, expand operations and improve efficiency.

The exhibition also features specialised meetings, conferences and discussions on production development, product quality, international standards, competitiveness and export promotion.

Agrest-Expo further provides startups and young innovators with opportunities to showcase products and services, join supply chains and forge partnerships in agriculture and food processing. —VNA/VNS