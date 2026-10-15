Israeli agricultural know-how takes root in Việt Nam

Lê Hương

From water-saving irrigation and controlled-environment farming to biological crop protection and precision agriculture, Israeli technologies are increasingly being applied in Việt Nam.

But their long-term success may depend on how well they are adapted to the country’s diverse farming conditions.

From Israel to Hà Nội

Inside a 2,000 sq.m greenhouse on the outskirts of Hà Nội, rows of cucumber plants are growing under carefully controlled conditions.

The pilot greenhouse, part of the 12ha Terrasol Organic Farm, was developed with support from the Israel Trade Mission in Việt Nam. Israeli seeds, irrigation systems, biological products and greenhouse technologies are being tested under actual Vietnamese farming conditions.

For Nguyễn Quang Hùng of Terrasol Farm, the technology starts with the greenhouse itself.

“The greenhouse is designed and built according to Israeli standards, from the structure, including a greenhouse with an open side roof, to imported roofing materials,” he told Việt Nam News.

Israeli mesh, circulation fans and shading nets help regulate the microclimate, while automated drip fertigation delivers water and nutrients directly to the plants.

“The irrigation system can be controlled through software as well as through a controller installed in the greenhouse, with both manual and computer-controlled modes,” Hùng said.

Such precision lies at the heart of Israeli agricultural technology, developed in a country where water has long been scarce. According to Hùng, the approach can cut water and fertiliser use while increasing productivity by 20 to 35 per cent.

“With greenhouse production, we can control pests and diseases better than in open fields,” he said.

“Our water-saving irrigation system helps reduce fertiliser and water consumption, while also providing greater environmental protection.”

Having lived and worked in Israel, Hùng believes its greenhouse solutions are particularly relevant to Việt Nam’s hot climate. But he stresses that technology cannot simply be transferred unchanged.

“I brought it back and adapted it to suit Việt Nam’s climate and market,” he said.

Changing the way farmers work

That adaptation is also reflected in workers' daily experience.

Trịnh Thị Luyện, a farmer at Terrasol, said the automated systems have reduced the physical burden of farming.

“Working here is much easier than working at home because we have a complete system in place,” she said.

“There are machines and equipment, as well as a reliable water supply, and most of the work is mechanical. We don't have to do as much heavy physical work.”

Her colleague Đỗ Thị Hương highlighted another benefit of controlled production.

“Here, the plants are nurtured and treated from A to Z, using fertilisers and biological products without harmful chemicals, so the production environment is clean and safe,” she said.

For Hương, the controlled environment also means greater attention to hygiene, with workers required to take measures to prevent contamination before entering the greenhouse.

The technology is not simply about equipment. It changes how crops are grown and how people work.

Large farms to smaller producers

Yet access to such systems remains uneven.

Đinh Hải Lâm of KaizenAgri, which distributes Israeli irrigation technology in Việt Nam, said Israeli agricultural technologies had been introduced to the country as early as the late 1990s and early 2000s, initially through government and international donor programmes.

“Only large farms and large investors really use the full range of Israeli technologies. Small farms still have relatively limited access,” he said.

As farms expand and labour becomes scarcer, however, Lâm sees automation playing a growing role.

“When production is scaled up and there is a shortage of labour, we have to rely heavily on machinery, sensors and technology to ensure that the farm can operate efficiently,” he said.

“These are areas where Israeli technology has an edge.”

Technology for demanding markets

For Bùi Hải Yến of Agrilink, technology is also closely connected with another challenge: meeting demanding export standards.

Her company began exporting Vietnamese agricultural products to Israel in 2020 after years of applying Israeli technologies to production. Yến chose the Kosher market as a strategic entry point, but meeting its strict microbiological and food-safety requirements was initially difficult.

At the same time, she sees Việt Nam's abundant raw materials and indigenous plant varieties as a major advantage.

“Applying science and technology to improve the quality and productivity of these crops is not particularly difficult,” she said.

“With time spent learning and researching, we can fully meet the requirements. Vietnamese agricultural products are now able to meet Kosher standards.”

But, like Hùng, she believes adaptation requires understanding rather than simple technology transfer.

“Farmers and engineers also need to gain a stronger grounding in science and technology, as well as agricultural techniques, rather than simply applying Israeli technologies without fully understanding the underlying technological and technical principles,” Yến said.

A demonstration farm in action

This is precisely the idea behind the Hà Nội pilot farm, according to Chen Peretz of the Israel Trade Mission.

Instead of simply presenting Israeli solutions, the project brings together five Israeli companies that supply seeds, organic fertilisers, biological pest control, and advanced irrigation and irrigation-management systems.

“The idea of the demo farm was, instead of explaining and talking about the solutions that Israeli companies can provide, to actually show that they work in real time using real Vietnamese farming conditions,” Peretz said.

Cucumbers were chosen partly because their short production cycle allowed the partners to monitor results quickly.

“It takes about 40 days from the moment you plant the seed until the actual peak of the harvest,” he said.

“That really allowed us to monitor the entire process and to evaluate each day the progress.”

The experiment comes as global markets increasingly demand agricultural products grown with fewer chemicals and using more sustainable methods.

“For Việt Nam, whose agriculture sector is based on exporting products to global markets, [it is] really important to become much more competitive in those markets.”

Building long-term partnerships

Dozens of Israeli agricultural companies are already active in Việt Nam, while interest is expanding into smart farming, precision agriculture, drones and AI.

Peretz sees strong potential, but says successful cooperation will depend on local knowledge and patience.

“The Vietnamese market is not an easy market to enter. It takes time and it takes patience,” he said. “Once you find the right local partner, it can last for years and even decades.”

For him, the goal is therefore not simply to sell equipment, but to develop solutions that fit Vietnamese conditions.

“We try to assist those companies when entering the market, to find that local partner, to adapt and adjust their product so that it will fit this market,” he said.

Ultimately, the greenhouse on the outskirts of Hà Nội is intended to demonstrate more than whether Israeli technology works.

“It’s not a one-time business transaction, but a long-term partnership between the local partners and the Israeli companies,” Peretz said. VNS