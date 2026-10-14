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Reviving Hà Nội's craft vilages

October 14, 2026 - 11:53
Hà Nội’s more than 1,350 craft villages are rich in cultural heritage but face challenges ranging from limited production space to declining interest among younger generations. At a workshop hosted by Hà Nội Support Center for Enterprise and Investment Promotion, experts called for better designs, stronger tourism links and innovative experiences to preserve traditions while turning cultural values into sustainable economic opportunities.

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