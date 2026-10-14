Reviving Hà Nội's craft vilages

Hà Nội’s more than 1,350 craft villages are rich in cultural heritage but face challenges ranging from limited production space to declining interest among younger generations. At a workshop hosted by Hà Nội Support Center for Enterprise and Investment Promotion, experts called for better designs, stronger tourism links and innovative experiences to preserve traditions while turning cultural values into sustainable economic opportunities.
Immediately after receiving the report, the Thuận An Port Border Guard Station and the Huế City Border Guard Command dispatched a canoe and 12 officers to coordinate with local authorities in searching for the missing person.
Located in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, Cổ Thạch Hill draws visitors with its meeting of mountains and sea, a stone path that locals say dates back hundreds of years, and a grove of old duối (Streblus asper) trees. Far from the crowds, the hill has a simple, rustic beauty and still bears traces of the lives of local people over many generations.
HCM City plans to allocate more than VNĐ5 trillion (US$193.3 million) for five key projects at the HCM City Oncology Hospital between 2026 and 2030 to ease severe overcrowding, shorten long waiting times for radiotherapy, and strengthen advanced diagnostic capabilities.
Unlike the maternity ward, where laughter often fills the air, or the emergency department, where staff hurry between patients, the corridor of the Assisted Reproduction Centre is lined with rows of silent seats.
Research on organ transplants, tuberculosis screening and reproductive health has moved from the lab into hospitals and communities, the Ministry of Science and Technology says, through training, technology transfer and locally tailored solutions.