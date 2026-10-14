Cổ Thạch Hill and its ancient seaside stone path

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Located in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, Cổ Thạch Hill draws visitors with its meeting of mountains and sea, a stone path that locals say dates back hundreds of years, and a grove of old duối (Streblus asper) trees. Far from the crowds, the hill has a simple, rustic beauty and still bears traces of the lives of local people over many generations.