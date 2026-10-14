Cổ Thạch Hill and its ancient seaside stone path

Located in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, Cổ Thạch Hill draws visitors with its meeting of mountains and sea, a stone path that locals say dates back hundreds of years, and a grove of old duối (Streblus asper) trees. Far from the crowds, the hill has a simple, rustic beauty and still bears traces of the lives of local people over many generations. —
|Cổ Thạch Hill in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province stands out for its hills facing the sea and its unspoilt, rustic scenery. — VNA/VNS Photos Xuân Quý
|Natural stone slabs follow the lie of the land to form a winding path, a reminder of the labour of local people as they cleared and worked the hillside.
|Võ Văn Hùng, a long-time resident of the Cổ Thạch Hill area, shares stories passed down through generations about the stone path, which locals once used to get around and carry farm produce.
|In their spare time, some local children guide visitors around and take souvenir photos for them, showing off the beauty of their homeland while earning some extra income.
|Traces of many ancient Chăm wells remain on Cổ Thạch Hill. These wells hold water all year round and supply water for daily use, livestock and crops.
|Its natural landscape is a key part of Cổ Thạch Hill’s appeal, which means the stone path, trees and environment must be protected as tourism develops.
|Its natural landscape is a key part of Cổ Thạch Hill’s appeal, which means the stone path, trees and environment must be protected as tourism develops.
|Its natural landscape is a key part of Cổ Thạch Hill’s appeal, which means the stone path, trees and environment must be protected as tourism develops.