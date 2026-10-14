Hà Nội proposes underground walkway linking Thủ Lệ Park with Tô Lịch River

HÀ NỘI — A proposal to adjust the overall detailed planning of the Thủ Lệ Park in Hà Nội at a scale of 1/500 is being solicited public feedback.

The scheme includes a suggestion to build an underground pedestrian walkway connecting the park with the Tô Lịch River promenade.

The scheme has been publicly displayed since Tuesday by the Giảng Võ Ward People’s Committee to collect comments from agencies, organisations, individuals and residential communities.

In addition to the underground crossing option, the plan considers to organise a pedestrian crossing over Bưởi Road, combined with a priority traffic signal system.

Notably, the planning proposal seeks to divide Thủ Lệ Park into two main functional zones. The open zone will cover approximately 13.5ha, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the park’s total area, and will include the Thủ Lệ lake, a square, greenery, walking paths and public activity spaces.

In this zone, the surrounding fence is proposed to be removed, enabling residents to access the park directly from Kim Mã, Đào Tấn and Nguyễn Văn Ngọc streets.

The open space is expected to serve residents for recreation, walking, exercise, rest and relaxation around the clock.

The remaining area of about 5.4ha, equivalent to 30 per cent, will be organised as a controlled zone for the breeding, conservation and exhibition of animals.

This area is expected to continue operating a ticket-control system, with ecological fencing and regulated opening hours to ensure safety and improve animal care and welfare.

Under the adjustment orientation, the Thủ Lệ Park will be developed into a special-themed park of Hà Nội, combining the conservation of flora and fauna, ecosystem development and environmental education with cultural, sightseeing and entertainment activities.

Its objectives are to increase open space, improve the landscape, enhance environmental quality and complete the technical infrastructure system.

The overall adjustment of the detailed plan aims to address elements of the 2010 plan that are no longer appropriate, create a basis for phased investment, and improve the efficiency of land management, land use and the exploitation of the park’s space.

The Giảng Võ Ward People’s Committee is publicly displaying the documents at its headquarters and publishing them on the ward’s portal.

Agencies, organisations, individuals and residents should submit their comments to the ward People’s Committee through the Infrastructure, Urban Affairs and Environment Division before November 8, at No 525 Kim Mã Street. — VNS