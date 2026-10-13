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Brewing opportunities

October 13, 2026 - 17:50
Cafes in HCM City are building a more inclusive community by providing jobs and training to the deaf and hearing-impaired. Special staff at these cafes have opportunities to communicate with customers and handle daily operations. These cafes are a great form of support in addition to government's policies and a way for the hearing and hard-of-hearing to connect with one another.

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