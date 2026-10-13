Brewing opportunities

Cafes in HCM City are building a more inclusive community by providing jobs and training to the deaf and hearing-impaired. Special staff at these cafes have opportunities to communicate with customers and handle daily operations. These cafes are a great form of support in addition to government's policies and a way for the hearing and hard-of-hearing to connect with one another.
The couple had reportedly been experiencing frequent disagreements recently, with K.S. repeatedly asking to end the relationship. Phạm Minh Phúc allegedly suspected that she was involved with someone else.
More than 200 delegates from regulatory authorities, higher education institutions, and the business community gathered at the 2026 SAP Academic Community Conference Việt Nam that opened in HCM City on Monday.
HCM City has always regarded the search for and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the identification of the fallen as a particularly important political task, a demonstration of the affection for and commitment to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom, said a local official.
The successful detection, arrest and handover of the four internationally wanted suspects reflects the proactive approach, sense of responsibility and close coordination of the Đà Nẵng City Police with specialised units.
Speaking at the “People Ask – Government Answers” programme, Trần Quang Lâm, director of the municipal Department of Construction, said that HCM City plans to tackle 28 traffic congestion hotspots across the city by 2030.