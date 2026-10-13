Technology turns culture into a growth driver for Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Technology is helping Việt Nam preserve its heritage and develop its cultural industries, creating new opportunities for artists and bringing the country’s culture to wider audiences.

Culture as a driver of growth

As digitalisation changes how cultural products are created and consumed, Việt Nam is looking to combine its cultural heritage with new technology to support economic growth.

Culture has long been valued for its contribution to society. Its potential to generate income, create jobs and support other industries is now receiving greater attention.

Vietnamese fine art flourished in the early 20th century with the establishment of the Indochina Fine Arts College, which trained many of the country’s leading painters. However, prolonged war and the centrally planned subsidy era left the art market largely stagnant for decades. It began to recover after the Đổi Mới (Renewal) reforms of 1986, as a new generation of artists emerged and developed closer links with the international art world.

Today, Việt Nam has a rich cultural heritage, a young creative workforce and a growing middle class willing to spend on cultural products. National targets call for the cultural industries to contribute 7 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 9 per cent by 2045, with cultural exports growing by 7–9 per cent a year.

Bringing heritage to life through technology

Technology is supporting both heritage preservation and the development of new cultural experiences.

“Digital transformation does not replace traditional values. It helps cultural stories be told in a more engaging and accessible way,” said Đặng Minh Vệ, deputy director of the Hà Nội Museum.

Alongside conventional conservation methods, 3D scanning and high-resolution photography are being used to create detailed digital records of artefacts. Cloud storage helps preserve these records and makes them more accessible to researchers and the public.

At the Hà Nội Museum, 3D mapping, interactive screens and digitised collections offer visitors new ways to explore exhibits. Night tours at historic sites such as the Temple of Literature (Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám) combine lighting, sound and virtual reality to tell heritage stories in new ways.

“The night tour programme will continue to be upgraded, with technology playing a central role in refreshing the way heritage stories are told, making the experience more engaging and better suited to today’s visitors,” said Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities.

These experiences are attracting visitors, including international tourists, and helping introduce Vietnamese history and culture to wider audiences.

Businesses are contributing too. Vietnamese technology companies have used 3D technology to recreate historic spaces and buildings, including Hà Nội’s Old Quarter and the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. Standardised heritage databases support preservation and provide material for new digital content and cultural products.

By making heritage more accessible and providing new tools for artists and businesses, technology is helping Việt Nam turn its cultural resources into products and experiences that can reach audiences at home and abroad. — VNS