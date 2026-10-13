Career orientation programme benefits over 1,700 high school students and teachers

HCM CITY — More than 1,600 high school students and over 110 teachers benefited from a career orientation programme for high school students in Cà Mau, Đồng Tháp and Tây Ninh provinces.

Called S-Career 2026, the programme was jointly implemented by Shinhan Life Vietnam in partnership with SIF Career Education and Career Development Company Limited (SIF Career).

In 2026, S-Career was held at four high schools: Trần Văn Thời High School in Cà Mau Province in April, Nguyễn Quang Diệu Gifted High School in Đồng Tháp Province in May, Trần Văn Giàu Gifted High School in September and Tân An High School in Tây Ninh Province in October.

After nearly three years of implementation and continuous updates reflecting labour market trends, S-Career has established a distinct identity through a scientific and practical career orientation methodology.

A key highlight of the programme is the shift from a passive, one-way information model to an active approach. It equips students with standardised tools and frameworks to independently analyse their capabilities and align their personal interests and family circumstances with current recruitment demands.

All activities take place in classrooms or halls with a limited number of students to maximise two-way interaction. This environment encourages students to engage in open discussions, apply critical thinking, and receive guidance from SIF Career education experts and experienced personnel from Shinhan Life.

Trần Thị Ngọc Thúy, director of SIF Career and the career expert who directly facilitated the programme, said: “Over three seasons partnering with Shinhan Life Vietnam, S-Career has reached 12 high schools across various provinces.

"The programme continues to receive positive feedback from teachers and students, particularly regarding the scientific and practical nature of the career orientation toolkits, which empower students to make fully informed career decisions.”

This initiative further realises Shinhan Life's sustainable development commitments and its 'Enterprise for the Community' mission in Việt Nam.

With a charter capital of VNĐ2.320 trillion, fully contributed by its parent company, Shinhan Life Insurance Corporation, Shinhan Life Vietnam officially launched and began operating its business in Việt Nam in January 2022. — VNS