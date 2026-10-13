Deputy PM requests to make profound impression in first year of Việt Nam Culture Day

HÀ NỘI — Culture must truly become a spiritual strength – an internal resource, driving force and source of capital for the country’s rapid and sustainable development – and must serve as a regulatory mechanism for national development.

Party Central Committee Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà emphasised as she chaired a nationwide online conference to implement Việt Nam Culture Day in conjunction with the 2026 Great National Unity Festival.

The conference was held on Monday in person at the Government Office venue and connected online to all 34 provinces and cities.

Deputy PM Trà emphasised that 2026 was of particular significance, as it marks the first year of implementing Politburo Resolution No 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, as well as the first year of organising Việt Nam Culture Day (November 24).

Stressing the need to make a profound impression from the very first year to shape the day’s enduring value and vitality, the Deputy PM affirmed that the objective was for people, every year on November 24, to look forward to the occasion, take the initiative to participate and genuinely feel that they are part of the Culture Day.

Linking the Việt Nam Culture Day with the Great National Unity Festival (November 18) and Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) into the Culture and Great National Unity Week programme of activities carries profound significance.

Culture nurtures identity and cultivates people, while great national unity creates the strength needed to preserve and widely disseminate cultural values.

Deputy PM Trà frankly pointed out that preparation of some ministries, central agencies and localities had not been sufficiently thorough or closely aligned with the objectives and requirements; in some places, awareness remained incomplete and insufficiently deep, and the matter had not been given due attention.

Noting that implementation would take place during a busy period of more than one month ahead, the Deputy PM required that, first and foremost, the people be identified as the main actors – both directly participating in creating, preserving and transmitting culture, and directly benefiting from cultural values.

Agencies and localities should maximise cultural spaces and make full, coordinated use of museums, libraries, theatres, heritage sites, cultural and sports institutions, and tourist attractions.

They should carry out open-door policies, extend opening hours and provide appropriate fee waivers or reductions, especially on November 24.

The Deputy PM also stressed the need to mobilise the combined strength of the whole of society, with the Government providing direction, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front bringing people together, the people taking the initiative to create, and businesses accompanying the programme through practical preferential products and services.

Regarding key tasks, the leader directed ministries, sectors and localities to strictly implement the “six clear” principle: clear tasks, clear lead agencies, clear coordinating agencies, clear timelines, clear resources and clear outputs.

She assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to finalise the framework guidance for Culture and Great National Unity Week before the middle of this month; to conduct an overall review and coordinate the schedules of major events nationwide; and to create conditions for Party and State leaders and the public to attend together.

For the Vietnam Digital Culture Map Platform, Deputy PM Trà required localities to standardise data in the first phase before October 15, so that the platform can be officially launched and operated nationwide from the beginning of next month.

She also directed the rollout of text-message information campaigns to the entire population.

For the Hà Nội People’s Committee, the Deputy PM assigned the city to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in organising a special national-scale celebratory arts programme at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, with an expected audience of approximately 60,000–70,000.

The Ministry of National Defence was assigned to take the lead in coordinating and ensuring all conditions relating to the venue, infrastructure, security and absolute safety.

Deputy PM Trà also assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to guide businesses in applying promotional and discount periods precisely on Việt Nam Culture Day to honour business culture and stimulate consumer demand.

At the conference, presenting a report on preparations, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Huy Dũng said that the ministry had issued Decision No 1558 and specialist guidance documents, and was finalising a shared visual identity.

On this occasion, the ministry officially launched the “Vietnamese Sounds 2026” programme, to run from this month to the end of the year across digital platforms and in person.

The programme aims to popularise knowledge of traditional Vietnamese music and enable people from all walks of life to create and enjoy the arts directly. — VNS