Four international fugitives handed over to S Korean, Mongolian authorities

ĐÀ NẴNG — Four internationally wanted suspects – three South Korean nationals and one Mongolian national – have been handed over to the police of the countries concerned, in accordance with regulations and under safe conditions.

The hand over was conducted on October 7 and 8 at the Đà Nẵng International Airport border gate by the Đà Nẵng City Police and relevant units.

Earlier, pursuant to instructions from the Ministry of Public Security and the Đà Nẵng City Police to verify and arrest internationally wanted suspects, the Criminal Police Division proactively deployed investigative measures and worked with ward police to review local areas and identify the suspects’ places of concealment.

On September 29, the Criminal Police Division, in coordination with the police of An Hải and Ngũ Hành Sơn wards, deployed forces and successfully arrested three internationally wanted South Korean nationals: Oh Kihoon, 38; An Heejin, 49; and Lee Jongmin, 36.

According to initial verification, Oh Kihoon was wanted by South Korean police for fraud under South Korean law. An Heejin was wanted for organising gambling, while Lee Jongmin was wanted for fraud.

During questioning, all three suspects admitted that they were internationally wanted based on information provided by the South Korean side.

Subsequently, on October 5, the Criminal Police Division worked with the Hòa Cường Ward Police to deploy forces and safely arrest Erdenemunkh Barkhas, 36, a Mongolian national.

The suspect was subject to an Interpol international wanted notice, issued at the request of Mongolian police for fraud.

Verification showed that Erdenemunkh Barkhas entered Việt Nam in October last year and had previously resided in HCM City before travelling to Đà Nẵng.

The suspect registered to stay at an accommodation facility in Hòa Cường Ward from October 1 to 15. Upon arrest, the suspect admitted to being internationally wanted according to information from Interpol.

The successful detection, arrest and handover of the four internationally wanted suspects reflects the proactive approach, sense of responsibility and close coordination of the Đà Nẵng City Police with specialised units both within and outside the People’s Public Security forces.

This contributes to enhancing the effectiveness of international cooperation in crime prevention and control, ensuring that suspects cannot exploit Việt Nam as a place to hide and evade pursuit by law enforcement authorities. — VNS